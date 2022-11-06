 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Hurricanes will look to make it five in a row as they welcome the Maple Leafs to town for a Sunday evening showdown.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: NOV 04 Sabres at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 11

Sunday, November 6, 2022 — 5pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Pension Plan Puppets

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

The Hurricanes enter Sunday’s matinee looking to, as another team in the Carolinas says on Sundays, keep pounding. Following Friday night’s 5-2 win over Buffalo, Carolina enters Sunday’s tilt sitting at 8-2-1, and in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

For the Maple Leafs, on the other hand, it’s been a bit more of a struggle this year. The Leafs beat the red-hot Boston Bruins 2-1 Saturday night, but lost Ilya Samsonov to injury, so their lone healthy netminder is third-stringer Erik Kallgren.

Game Notes

  • The Hurricanes’ big guns are coming into this one hot. Following Friday night’s hat trick, Sebastian Aho comes in with five points in his last two games. Leading scorer Martin Necas registered a goal and an assist against the Sabres, and has four goals and six assists overa six-game point streak. Andrei Svechnikov brings in a three-game point streak.
  • Get ready to celebrate a milestone behind the bench: Rod Brind’Amour will coach his 300th career game in this one.
  • Since the move from Hartford, the Hurricanes have been fairly successful against the Leafs, going 40-29-4-6 against them.
  • This could be yet another big game for Necas: He has seven points in five career games against Toronto. Jordan Staal (32 points in 45 games) and Teuvo Teravainen (12 points in 15 games) have also been successful against Toronto.

Loading comments...