Toronto Maple Leafs at Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 11
Sunday, November 6, 2022 — 5pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: ESPN
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Pension Plan Puppets
Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix
The Hurricanes enter Sunday’s matinee looking to, as another team in the Carolinas says on Sundays, keep pounding. Following Friday night’s 5-2 win over Buffalo, Carolina enters Sunday’s tilt sitting at 8-2-1, and in first place in the Metropolitan Division.
For the Maple Leafs, on the other hand, it’s been a bit more of a struggle this year. The Leafs beat the red-hot Boston Bruins 2-1 Saturday night, but lost Ilya Samsonov to injury, so their lone healthy netminder is third-stringer Erik Kallgren.
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes’ big guns are coming into this one hot. Following Friday night’s hat trick, Sebastian Aho comes in with five points in his last two games. Leading scorer Martin Necas registered a goal and an assist against the Sabres, and has four goals and six assists overa six-game point streak. Andrei Svechnikov brings in a three-game point streak.
- Get ready to celebrate a milestone behind the bench: Rod Brind’Amour will coach his 300th career game in this one.
- Since the move from Hartford, the Hurricanes have been fairly successful against the Leafs, going 40-29-4-6 against them.
- This could be yet another big game for Necas: He has seven points in five career games against Toronto. Jordan Staal (32 points in 45 games) and Teuvo Teravainen (12 points in 15 games) have also been successful against Toronto.
Loading comments...