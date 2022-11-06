Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to pick up their fifth win in a row as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday evening.
The Canes handled the Buffalo Sabres Friday night thanks in part to a hat trick by Sebastian Aho and strong play from the entire top-six. Carolina will be hoping to continue riding their hot hands heading into their match.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled early on in the season, but are coming off of a big 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins Saturday night, being just the second team to best the B’s this season.
However, the biggest issue for Toronto is the injuries to their goaltenders and so Carolina will be facing third stringer Erik Kallgren in net with Keith Petruzzelli, who just today signed an NHL deal, backing him up.
Goaltending hasn’t been the Canes’ strength either as Frederik Andersen will get the start, rocking a 0.894 save percentage as compared to Kallgren’s 0.884.
It could be quite a high-scoring event before the night is done.
Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Derek Stepan - Paul Stastny - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Dylan Coghlan
Injuries: Ondrej Kase (Concussion Protocol), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner
Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson - Pierre Engvall - Calle Jarnkrok
Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Denis Malgin
TJ Brodie - Justin Holl
Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren
Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin
Erik Kallgren
Keith Petruzzelli
Scratches: Wayne Simmonds, Pontus Holmberg, Victor Mete
Injuries: Jordie Benn (Groin), Kyle Clifford (Shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom (Shoulder), Jake Muzzin (Neck), Matt Murray (Abductor), Ilya Samsonov (Knee), Joseph Wall (Shoulder)
