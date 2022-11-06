Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to pick up their fifth win in a row as they host the Toronto Maple Leafs Sunday evening.

Carolina Hurricanes (8-2-1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-2) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 12 Sunday, November 6, 2022 — 5pm ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: ESPN Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Pension Plan Puppets

The Canes handled the Buffalo Sabres Friday night thanks in part to a hat trick by Sebastian Aho and strong play from the entire top-six. Carolina will be hoping to continue riding their hot hands heading into their match.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have struggled early on in the season, but are coming off of a big 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins Saturday night, being just the second team to best the B’s this season.

However, the biggest issue for Toronto is the injuries to their goaltenders and so Carolina will be facing third stringer Erik Kallgren in net with Keith Petruzzelli, who just today signed an NHL deal, backing him up.

Goaltending hasn’t been the Canes’ strength either as Frederik Andersen will get the start, rocking a 0.894 save percentage as compared to Kallgren’s 0.884.

It could be quite a high-scoring event before the night is done.

Carolina Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Derek Stepan - Paul Stastny - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratches: Dylan Coghlan

Injuries: Ondrej Kase (Concussion Protocol), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Toronto Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - Mitch Marner

Alexander Kerfoot - John Tavares - William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson - Pierre Engvall - Calle Jarnkrok

Zach Aston-Reese - David Kampf - Denis Malgin

TJ Brodie - Justin Holl

Morgan Rielly - Timothy Liljegren

Mark Giordano - Rasmus Sandin

Erik Kallgren

Keith Petruzzelli

Scratches: Wayne Simmonds, Pontus Holmberg, Victor Mete

Injuries: Jordie Benn (Groin), Kyle Clifford (Shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom (Shoulder), Jake Muzzin (Neck), Matt Murray (Abductor), Ilya Samsonov (Knee), Joseph Wall (Shoulder)