Storm Advisory 11/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Reading Assignments:
- Florida Panthers’ star Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games after high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender, Jonathan Quick. [ESPN]
- After an insane streak of injuries that just won’t stop, the Washington Capitals have claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off of waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Sportsnet]
The @NHL mourns the passing of Peter McNab, who brought professionalism and excellence to the National Hockey League as a player and a broadcaster for the last 50 years. pic.twitter.com/z7JrVACHcP— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 6, 2022
- Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens was also suspended for two games for boarding Alex Pietrangelo. [TSN]
- Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to set the record for the most goals scored with a single franchise. [Sports Illustrated]
- Gary Bettman has said that the Boston Bruins’ new signee Mitchell Miller is ineligible to play in the NHL. [CNN]
News: NHLPA tells ESPN that the NHL has not informed them about any suspension to @NHLBruins Mitchell Miller or anything that would impact his eligibility. NHLPA said “there needs to be more info provided by NHL” regarding commissioner Gary Bettman’s statements on Saturday.— Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 5, 2022
What an absolute, unmitigated disaster and black eye for the #NHLBruins.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) November 7, 2022
"Based on new information, we believe it is the best decision at this time to rescind the opportunity for Mitchell Miller to represent the Boston Bruins," team president Cam Neely said. https://t.co/LdJEslRA3m
- The St. Louis Blues are at a crossroads with the Ryan O’Reilly situation. [Sportsnet]
Brind’Amour on Keith Petruzzelli, his son's teammate at Quinnipiac, backing up for the Leafs after earning an NHL contract.— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) November 7, 2022
"I watched him a ton. I was happy for him. He was an unbelievable college goalie. So it was nice to see he might get some opportunity."
- How the Jack Eichel trade stacks up a year later? [$TheAthletic]
Chris Kreider records his 200th career assist. He becomes the 24th Ranger to notch their first career 200 assists with the team and the 34th skater to record 200 assists in a Rangers uniform. Kreider is 16th player from the 2009 NHL Entry Draft to notch 200 career assists. #NYR pic.twitter.com/jH4vkSv7x7— NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) November 6, 2022
- Filip Zadina will miss significant time from the Detroit Red Wings due to a lower-body injury. [Detroit Free Press]
