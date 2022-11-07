 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 11/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Multiple NHL players suspended, the Caps face more injuries, and more news from around the league.

By Zeke Lukow
Reading Assignments:

  • Josh Anderson of the Montreal Canadiens was also suspended for two games for boarding Alex Pietrangelo. [TSN]
  • Alex Ovechkin scored his 787th goal to set the record for the most goals scored with a single franchise. [Sports Illustrated]
  • Gary Bettman has said that the Boston Bruins’ new signee Mitchell Miller is ineligible to play in the NHL. [CNN]
  • How the Jack Eichel trade stacks up a year later? [$TheAthletic]
  • Filip Zadina will miss significant time from the Detroit Red Wings due to a lower-body injury. [Detroit Free Press]

