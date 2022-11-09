 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes head to Florida again for the second time in a week, and in a fantasy-meets-reality twist, they won’t be the only hurricane paying a visit to the Sunshine State on Wednesday.

By Brian LeBlanc
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1, 17 points) at Florida Panthers (7-5-1, 15 points)

November 9, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. EST
FLA Live Arena — Sunrise, FL

Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Litter Box Cats

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix

Game Notes

  • The Hurricanes begin a stretch of three in four on the road in Sunrise tonight, where there will be little sun to rise today thanks to the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole. The center of the storm will come ashore north of West Palm Beach, well north of FLA Live Arena, overnight tonight, so while it won’t be a significant weather impact on the game it will certainly not be pleasant tonight and could lead to annoyances when the Hurricanes try to return home after the game.
  • A pair of new faces are joining the Canes on this trip. Jack Drury was called up for what Rod Brind’Amour handwaved as simply an extra body (although no one should be surprised if or when he draws in, possibly for Paul Stastny, tonight), and Pyotr Kochetkov also earned a call from Chicago when Frederik Andersen left yesterday’s practice with an injury of some sort.
  • Tonight is the first of three meetings between the Panthers and Hurricanes this season. Florida swept the season series last year, with the Hurricanes earning two bonus points for a pair of overtime losses.
  • If Stastny sits tonight, the Hurricanes will be without one of their two players averaging a point per game against the Panthers. Stastny has 27 points in 22 career matchups against Florida, by far his best points-per-game mark against any team. (Sebastian Aho is the other, and needless to say there’s little chance of him being a scratch.)
  • If you missed it over the summer, the Panthers will have a very familiar face behind the bench. Former Hurricanes coach Paul Maurice is the new bench boss in south Florida, taking over after Andrew Brunette was not retained following his interim stint in 2021-22.
  • That isn’t the only connection between the two teams: three Staal brothers will be on the ice tonight, with Eric and Marc both playing for the Panthers this season. Tonight’s game will be Eric Staal’s 1300th career NHL contest, a mark only 63 other skaters in league history have attained.
  • The Panthers will be without top offseason acquisition Matthew Tkachuk, who will serve the first game of a two-game suspension for high sticking tonight.

Storm Advisory

  • Ever fancied a trip to Finland? Almost 200 Blue Jackets fans would give you a ringing endorsement, despite the fact that the team (figuratively speaking) didn’t bother making the trip at all. [The Cannon]
  • Viva Les Thrash:
  • The Stadium Series weekend already had hockey and basketball covered, and now you can add a Hootie and the Blowfish show to the calendar as well:
  • The Mitchell Miller fiasco appeared to end late Sunday night when the Bruins announced they were rescinding their contract. However, that opens up a whole new can of worms, because the contract was registered with the league and is thus guaranteed. What now? [ESPN]
  • Things aren’t going great in the first month of the season for three playoff stalwarts. [The Athletic ($)]

Loading comments...