Carolina Hurricanes at Florida Panthers: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1, 17 points) at Florida Panthers (7-5-1, 15 points)
November 9, 2022 — 7:00 p.m. EST
FLA Live Arena — Sunrise, FL
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Litter Box Cats
Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes begin a stretch of three in four on the road in Sunrise tonight, where there will be little sun to rise today thanks to the approach of Tropical Storm Nicole. The center of the storm will come ashore north of West Palm Beach, well north of FLA Live Arena, overnight tonight, so while it won’t be a significant weather impact on the game it will certainly not be pleasant tonight and could lead to annoyances when the Hurricanes try to return home after the game.
- A pair of new faces are joining the Canes on this trip. Jack Drury was called up for what Rod Brind’Amour handwaved as simply an extra body (although no one should be surprised if or when he draws in, possibly for Paul Stastny, tonight), and Pyotr Kochetkov also earned a call from Chicago when Frederik Andersen left yesterday’s practice with an injury of some sort.
- Tonight is the first of three meetings between the Panthers and Hurricanes this season. Florida swept the season series last year, with the Hurricanes earning two bonus points for a pair of overtime losses.
- If Stastny sits tonight, the Hurricanes will be without one of their two players averaging a point per game against the Panthers. Stastny has 27 points in 22 career matchups against Florida, by far his best points-per-game mark against any team. (Sebastian Aho is the other, and needless to say there’s little chance of him being a scratch.)
- If you missed it over the summer, the Panthers will have a very familiar face behind the bench. Former Hurricanes coach Paul Maurice is the new bench boss in south Florida, taking over after Andrew Brunette was not retained following his interim stint in 2021-22.
- That isn’t the only connection between the two teams: three Staal brothers will be on the ice tonight, with Eric and Marc both playing for the Panthers this season. Tonight’s game will be Eric Staal’s 1300th career NHL contest, a mark only 63 other skaters in league history have attained.
- The Panthers will be without top offseason acquisition Matthew Tkachuk, who will serve the first game of a two-game suspension for high sticking tonight.
Storm Advisory
- Ever fancied a trip to Finland? Almost 200 Blue Jackets fans would give you a ringing endorsement, despite the fact that the team (figuratively speaking) didn’t bother making the trip at all. [The Cannon]
- Viva Les Thrash:
Blueland is BACK!— Atlanta Gladiators (@atlgladiators) November 7, 2022
Join the Gladiators as they take the ice as the Atlanta Thrashers with specialty jerseys, arena theming and more.
Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/Ngm4tEi7f7#HockeyDown20uth pic.twitter.com/4u8RKwiIKu
- The Stadium Series weekend already had hockey and basketball covered, and now you can add a Hootie and the Blowfish show to the calendar as well:
JUST ANNOUNCED: @HootieTweets with special guest @Sustoisreal to play @PNCArena #Raleigh Friday 2/17-the night before the 2023 @NavyFederal NHL Stadium Series game! Get tickets Friday 10am: https://t.co/36O2qxMuy5 pic.twitter.com/1XULgAauMb— Live Nation Carolina (@LiveNationNCSC) November 7, 2022
- The Mitchell Miller fiasco appeared to end late Sunday night when the Bruins announced they were rescinding their contract. However, that opens up a whole new can of worms, because the contract was registered with the league and is thus guaranteed. What now? [ESPN]
- Things aren’t going great in the first month of the season for three playoff stalwarts. [The Athletic ($)]
Loading comments...