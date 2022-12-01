 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes @ St. Louis Blues: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the St. Louis Blues tonight at 8 p.m. in the second game of their six-game road trip.

By Ryan Henkel
NHL: MAR 26 Hurricanes at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (12-6-5, 27 points) at

St. Louis Blues (11-11-0, 22 points)

Regular Season Game 24

December 1, 2022 — 8 p.m. EST

Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: St. Louis Game Time

Game Notes

  • The St. Louis Blues have been an extremely hot and cold team, having experienced both an 8-game losing streak and 7-game winning streak which immediately followed up one another. They are currently back on a slide, losing three of their last four.
  • If Blues netminder Jordan Binnington starts tonight, he will be chasing career win number 100 in the matchup with Carolina.
  • The Hurricanes currently have four players on three-game point streaks: Seth Jarvis, Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Brett Pesce
  • Carolina has an all time head-to-head record against the Blues of 32-43-5-5 while being 14-23-3-3 on the road. However, they won both games against St. Louis last season with final scores of 3-2 and 7-2.
  • Former Hurricanes defenseman, Justin Faulk, who is now with the Blues recently had a baby! (The baby is not expected to play)

