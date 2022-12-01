Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (12-6-5, 29 points) at St. Louis Blues (11-11-0, 22 points) Regular Season Game 24 December 1, 2022 — 8:00 p.m. EST Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: St. Louis Game Time Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Before the Canes’ road trip heads way out west, Carolina will make a stop in St. Louis Thursday night looking to make it three wins in a row coming off the big losing streak.

The Canes opened the six-game road trip with a win in Pittsburgh Tuesday, which was capped off by a second straight game-winning goal from Brett Pesce.

The Blues lost their last time out, falling 4-1 to the Stars on Monday.

Here’s how the squads are expected to hit the ice Thursday:

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower-body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Teuvo Teravainen (upper-body)

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours - Noel Acciari - Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko

Torey Krug - Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen - Niko Mikkola

Jordan Binnington

Thomas Greiss