 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Canes will look to make it three in a row Thursday in St. Louis.

By Alec_Sawyer
/ new
NHL: MAR 26 Hurricanes at Blues Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (12-6-5, 29 points) at St. Louis Blues (11-11-0, 22 points)

Regular Season Game 24

December 1, 2022 — 8:00 p.m. EST

Enterprise Center — St. Louis, MO

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: St. Louis Game Time

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Before the Canes’ road trip heads way out west, Carolina will make a stop in St. Louis Thursday night looking to make it three wins in a row coming off the big losing streak.

The Canes opened the six-game road trip with a win in Pittsburgh Tuesday, which was capped off by a second straight game-winning goal from Brett Pesce.

The Blues lost their last time out, falling 4-1 to the Stars on Monday.

Here’s how the squads are expected to hit the ice Thursday:

Carolina Hurricanes

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries and Scratches: Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower-body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Teuvo Teravainen (upper-body)

St. Louis Blues

Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko
Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - Josh Leivo
Ivan Barbashev - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Noel Acciari - Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Calle Rosen - Niko Mikkola

Jordan Binnington
Thomas Greiss

Loading comments...