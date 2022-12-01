Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues: Lineups and Game Discussion

Before the Canes’ road trip heads way out west, Carolina will make a stop in St. Louis Thursday night looking to make it three wins in a row coming off the big losing streak.
The Canes opened the six-game road trip with a win in Pittsburgh Tuesday, which was capped off by a second straight game-winning goal from Brett Pesce.
The Blues lost their last time out, falling 4-1 to the Stars on Monday.
Here’s how the squads are expected to hit the ice Thursday:
Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Dylan Coghlan (healthy), Frederik Andersen (lower-body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Teuvo Teravainen (upper-body)
St. Louis Blues
Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Vladimir Tarasenko
Brandon Saad - Ryan O’Reilly - Josh Leivo
Ivan Barbashev - Brayden Schenn - Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours - Noel Acciari - Tyler Pitlick
Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Justin Faulk
Calle Rosen - Niko Mikkola
Jordan Binnington
Thomas Greiss
