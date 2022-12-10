Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-6) @
New York Islanders (17-11-0)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 27
Saturday, December 10, 2022 — 7:30 pm ET
UBS Arena — Elmont, NY
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Lighthouse Hockey
On the one hand, the New York Islanders are coming into tonight’s game off of a high-scoring back-to-back, so you’d expect them to be tired.
On the other, it was a 6-4 win over the (shockingly and unsustainably) good New Jersey Devils, so you’d expect them to be fired up.
Whatever the case ends up being, you can also expect the Islanders to score goals. Out of their last 10 games, they’ve scored fewer than three goals just three times (a 5-2 loss to Dallas, a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia, and a 4-1 loss to Nashville). They’ve been involved in a lot of high scoring affairs, and despite wins in six of their last 10, they’re not exactly limiting goals against. They’ve outscored opponents just 31 to 29 in that span.
Meanwhile, over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have four wins and have gone to overtime six times. The Hurricanes have been outscored 30 to 27. So scoring doesn’t exactly seem to be a problem on either end of the ice, while keeping pucks out of nets does seem to be a bit of an issue.
This could be a very long night.
Game Notes
- Sebastian Aho is already confirmed to be out of the lineup for today’s game, thus depriving us of the “Sebastian Aho vs. Sebastian Aho (no not that one) narrative for the evening. Jesper Fast is a maybe.
- Defenseman Max Lajoie was recalled from Chicago, but may just be an extra body for the time being.
- Semyon Varlamov got the start last night for the Islanders, making it likely that Ilya Sorokin will be in net for this game. Sorokin is 2-1-0 against the Hurricanes in his career with a .917 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average.
- This is the second of four Hurricanes/Islanders games this season. They previously met on October 28, which was a 6-2 win for the Islanders.
- The Hurricanes have a 78-54-9-11 record over the Islanders in franchise history. Last season, the Hurricanes were 2-1-0 over the Islanders.
- The Islanders will be debuting their Reverse Retro jerseys tonight, welcoming back the (somewhat maligned?) fisherman logo.
- The Hurricanes currently have an active eight-game road points streak.
- Seth Jarvis is on a six-game points streak (2 goals, 4 assists).
- Jack Drury’s father Ted played for the Islanders in the 1999-2000 season — which is also when Jack was born.
- The Hurricanes have had five of their last seven road games go to overtime. They’ve won just one of those games (3-2 against Pittsburgh).
- The Islanders have had only three games this season go to overtime and have won all three. The only other teams without overtime losses are Edmonton (two overtime appearances) and St. Louis (three overtime appearances)
