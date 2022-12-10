Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Islanders: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-6) @

New York Islanders (17-11-0)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 27

Saturday, December 10, 2022 — 7:30 pm ET

UBS Arena — Elmont, NY

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Lighthouse Hockey

On the one hand, the New York Islanders are coming into tonight’s game off of a high-scoring back-to-back, so you’d expect them to be tired.

On the other, it was a 6-4 win over the (shockingly and unsustainably) good New Jersey Devils, so you’d expect them to be fired up.

Whatever the case ends up being, you can also expect the Islanders to score goals. Out of their last 10 games, they’ve scored fewer than three goals just three times (a 5-2 loss to Dallas, a 3-1 loss to Philadelphia, and a 4-1 loss to Nashville). They’ve been involved in a lot of high scoring affairs, and despite wins in six of their last 10, they’re not exactly limiting goals against. They’ve outscored opponents just 31 to 29 in that span.

Meanwhile, over their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have four wins and have gone to overtime six times. The Hurricanes have been outscored 30 to 27. So scoring doesn’t exactly seem to be a problem on either end of the ice, while keeping pucks out of nets does seem to be a bit of an issue.

This could be a very long night.

