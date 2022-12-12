 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/12/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Eric Staal lights the lamp, Jaromir Jagr laces them up, and breaking news from Kevin Weekes

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Kraken v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Storm Advisory

  • The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a North Carolina Night in January where the team will wear Raleigh Icecaps jerseys during warmups and local artists will be featured throughout the evening. [Hurricanes]
  • You’ve got questions and Andrei Svechnikov has answers in this weeks mailbag. [Hurricanes]
  • Eric Staal tallied an NHL goal last night for the first time since April 2021 and he seemed just a little bit happy about it:
  • At the ripe age of 50, Jaromir Jagr made his season debut in the Czech Extraliga after the team he owns was struck with illness. [Yahoo]
  • Inside the NHL: Jeff Skinner went too far in the moment, but he had the right idea. [Buffalo News]
  • Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron will be away from the team indefinitely as he enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. [THN]
  • Kris Letang returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup less than two weeks after suffering a stroke. [Yardbarker]
  • The NHL’s scoring boom has gone supersonic, with wacky scores and no safe leads. [The Athletic $]
  • Punk rock band Anti-Flag scores with their cover of The Hockey Song. [THN]
  • Lastly, some amazing Breaking News from Kevin Weekes:

Loading comments...