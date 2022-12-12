Storm Advisory 12/12/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Storm Advisory
- The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a North Carolina Night in January where the team will wear Raleigh Icecaps jerseys during warmups and local artists will be featured throughout the evening. [Hurricanes]
- You’ve got questions and Andrei Svechnikov has answers in this weeks mailbag. [Hurricanes]
- Eric Staal tallied an NHL goal last night for the first time since April 2021 and he seemed just a little bit happy about it:
Eric Staal has his first regular-season goal in the NHL since April 19, 2021. What a reaction pic.twitter.com/4YsZcJf26Y— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 12, 2022
- At the ripe age of 50, Jaromir Jagr made his season debut in the Czech Extraliga after the team he owns was struck with illness. [Yahoo]
- Inside the NHL: Jeff Skinner went too far in the moment, but he had the right idea. [Buffalo News]
- Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron will be away from the team indefinitely as he enters the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. [THN]
- Kris Letang returned to the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup less than two weeks after suffering a stroke. [Yardbarker]
- The NHL’s scoring boom has gone supersonic, with wacky scores and no safe leads. [The Athletic $]
- Punk rock band Anti-Flag scores with their cover of The Hockey Song. [THN]
- Lastly, some amazing Breaking News from Kevin Weekes:
**Breaking News** ️— Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) December 10, 2022
Thanks to Dr.Forman,Dr.Choi and the entire medical staff for helping to deliver our son Princeton Anthony Weekes 7lbs 8oz . Both him & mom are doing well. @espn @NHL @NHLNetwork @DKSportsbook #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/ofztnyYta3
