Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-6) @ Detroit Red Wings (13-8-6)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 27

Saturday, December 10, 2022 — 7:30 pm ET

Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Winging It In Motown

It’s no secret the Hurricanes have been road warriors thus far this season, though their road is about to get a little lighter for the rest of the year:

The @Canes finish a six-game road stretch tonight. How much of a grind has the schedule been?



Since opening night, 50 of 64 days have involved travel, 27 outside of the eastern time zone.



Starting Thursday, 55 of the remaining 120 days involve travel - four out of ET. — Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) December 13, 2022

For tonight, however, they’re looking to wrap up the current six-game road trip on a high note before returning to the friendly confines of PNC Arena for a few games. Following Saturday night’s 3-0 win over the New York Islanders, the Hurricanes have captured 9 of a possible 10 points on this trip, and they’ll look to make it 11 tonight.

They’ve been on a roll in general of late, as they carry a seven-game point streak and have won five of their last six games coming into tonight.

In taking on the Red Wings, Carolina will face a team looking to get back on track a bit, as the Red Wings, who currently sit fourth in the Atlantic Division standings, have lost two straight and five of their last seven.

Game Notes