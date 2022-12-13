Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-6) @ Detroit Red Wings (13-8-6)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 27
Saturday, December 10, 2022 — 7:30 pm ET
Little Caesars Arena — Detroit, MI
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Winging It In Motown
Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix
It’s no secret the Hurricanes have been road warriors thus far this season, though their road is about to get a little lighter for the rest of the year:
The @Canes finish a six-game road stretch tonight. How much of a grind has the schedule been?— Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) December 13, 2022
Since opening night, 50 of 64 days have involved travel, 27 outside of the eastern time zone.
Starting Thursday, 55 of the remaining 120 days involve travel - four out of ET.
For tonight, however, they’re looking to wrap up the current six-game road trip on a high note before returning to the friendly confines of PNC Arena for a few games. Following Saturday night’s 3-0 win over the New York Islanders, the Hurricanes have captured 9 of a possible 10 points on this trip, and they’ll look to make it 11 tonight.
They’ve been on a roll in general of late, as they carry a seven-game point streak and have won five of their last six games coming into tonight.
In taking on the Red Wings, Carolina will face a team looking to get back on track a bit, as the Red Wings, who currently sit fourth in the Atlantic Division standings, have lost two straight and five of their last seven.
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes are coming off their best performance of the 2022-23 season. Despite playing without their top player in Sebastian Aho, and another top-nine forward in Jesper Fast, the Hurricanes dominated the Islanders in Saturday’s 3-0 victory, playing a relentless, nearly-flawless game in a total team effort.
- Fast and Aho weren’t on the ice for practice on Monday, so the team may have to play without them again, and roll the same configuration of 11-7, with Max Lajoie stepping in as the seventh defenseman/18th skater and Paul Stastny moving up to take Aho’s spot as the top-line center.
- Speaking of Stastny, he took advantage of his opportunity to play between Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas Saturday, scoring his first goal as a Hurricane, which stood up as the game winner.
- It stands to reason the Hurricanes will roll with Pytor Kochetkov again two days after his second shutout of the season, and why wouldn’t they? The Russian rookie has been excellent thus far, posting a 6-1-4 record with a 2.21 goals-against average, .918 save percentage and two shutouts.
- A few Hurricanes carry streaks into tonight’s game: Brent Burns has a four-game point streak, Jordan Staal has scored in back-to-back games and has goals in three of four and Brady Skjei has a three-game point streak.
- Tonight is the 100th all-time meeting between the Hurricanes and Red Wings. The Canes are 40-45-8-6 all time against Detroit.
Loading comments...