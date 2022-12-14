 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 12/14/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Ryan Reynolds continues to discuss purchasing the Ottawa Senators, bad news about the NHL salary cap, and could the Capitals be on the brink of a rebuild?

By Cody Hagan
/ new

  • This seems pretty good for Koochie:
  • For those hoping to see the NHL salary cap increase quite a bit next year, you may need to calm your expectations. [Daily Faceoff]
  • NHL, actor Ryan Reynolds meet about the Ottawa Senators’ ownership group. [ESPN]
  • NHL awards: Who should hockey’s top prizes be renamed after? [Yahoo]
  • Tage Thompson and the 5 incorrect lessons that bad NHL GMs will learn from the Buffalo Sabres forward. [The Athletic $]
  • Last Friday during a Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes game at Mullet Arena, a brawl broke out that went viral. Yesterday we learned that one fan lost part of his finger in the fight. [SI]
  • Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane plan to discuss their future with the Chicago Blackhawks in the new year. [Fourth Period]
  • Despite struggling to find success this season and a bulk of contracts coming off the books after this season, the Washington Capitals have promised to not rebuild while Alex Ovechkin is on the team. [ESPN]

