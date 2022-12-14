Storm Advisory 12/14/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Kochetkov blanks Red Wings to wrap up exceptional road trip
- Wolves drop two more games to Texas to finish road trip but get a key player back in the lineup
Storm Advisory
- This seems pretty good for Koochie:
This kid is elite pic.twitter.com/7Uh4yZ3Fbh— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 14, 2022
- For those hoping to see the NHL salary cap increase quite a bit next year, you may need to calm your expectations. [Daily Faceoff]
- NHL, actor Ryan Reynolds meet about the Ottawa Senators’ ownership group. [ESPN]
- NHL awards: Who should hockey’s top prizes be renamed after? [Yahoo]
- Tage Thompson and the 5 incorrect lessons that bad NHL GMs will learn from the Buffalo Sabres forward. [The Athletic $]
- Last Friday during a Boston Bruins vs Arizona Coyotes game at Mullet Arena, a brawl broke out that went viral. Yesterday we learned that one fan lost part of his finger in the fight. [SI]
- Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane plan to discuss their future with the Chicago Blackhawks in the new year. [Fourth Period]
- Despite struggling to find success this season and a bulk of contracts coming off the books after this season, the Washington Capitals have promised to not rebuild while Alex Ovechkin is on the team. [ESPN]
