Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (16-6-6) vs.
Seattle Kraken (16-9-3)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 29
Thursday, December 15, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Davy Jones Locker Room
Game Notes
- After their season-long road trip that saw the Canes take a total of 11 out of 12 possible points, the next four games, and seven of the next eight, will be at home. The Hurricanes had played only nine games at home this season, which is the second lowest amount in the league.
- The Hurricanes will more than likely be without Sebastian Aho again tonight. The Finnish forward has missed the last two games with a lower-body injury. It is strange to not see Aho out on the ice, as coming into this season, he had only missed seven total games over six years in the league.
- Pyotr Kochetkov is coming off of back-to-back shutout victories, becoming the first Hurricanes goaltender since Kevin Weekes in 2003 to post back-to-back shutouts, but the first rookie in franchise history to do it.
- Jesper Fast is slated to return tonight after missing the last two games. The winger has two goals and eight points this season while putting up some of the best defensive metrics on the team.
- Paul Stastny is making the most of his increased ice time with Aho shelfed. The veteran centerman has a goal and is averaging three shots a game with the bump up. He will play in career game number 1,100 tonight.
- The all-time record between these two clubs, who are just laden in rich history and an intense rivalry, is 2-1-0 in Carolina’s favor.
