Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Lineups and Game Discussion

After a six-game road trip, the Hurricanes will finally return to PNC Arena tonight, as they get set to take on the Seattle Kraken. And they’ll start to get healthier as they do it.

While top-line center Sebastian Aho remains out with a lower-body injury, Jesper Fast will draw back into the lineup alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. Other than that, there won’t be many changes to a lineup that captured 11 of a possible 12 points on the road, though Max Lajoie has returned to Chicago and Carolina will ditch the 11-7 format.

Coming off back-to-back shutouts, Pytor Kochetkov will get the start in net. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Seth Jarvis — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Jack Drury — Derek Stepan — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

The Hurricanes will see Martin Jones between the pipes for the Kraken tonight. Here’s how Seattle projects to line up for this game:

Jaden Schwartz — Alex Wennberg - Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Brandon Tanev — Morgan Geekie - Daniel Sprong

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Gustav Olofsson — Cale Fleury

Martin Jones

Philipp Grubauer