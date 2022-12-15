 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will add a player back to their lineup tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images

After a six-game road trip, the Hurricanes will finally return to PNC Arena tonight, as they get set to take on the Seattle Kraken. And they’ll start to get healthier as they do it.

While top-line center Sebastian Aho remains out with a lower-body injury, Jesper Fast will draw back into the lineup alongside Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook. Other than that, there won’t be many changes to a lineup that captured 11 of a possible 12 points on the road, though Max Lajoie has returned to Chicago and Carolina will ditch the 11-7 format.

Coming off back-to-back shutouts, Pytor Kochetkov will get the start in net. Here’s how Carolina will line up for this one:

Seth Jarvis — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Jack Drury — Derek Stepan — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta

The Hurricanes will see Martin Jones between the pipes for the Kraken tonight. Here’s how Seattle projects to line up for this game:

Jaden Schwartz — Alex Wennberg - Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato — Yanni Gourde — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Brandon Tanev — Morgan Geekie - Daniel Sprong

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Gustav Olofsson — Cale Fleury

Martin Jones
Philipp Grubauer

