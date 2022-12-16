Storm Advisory 12/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- A fun fact about Stefan Noesen’s goal last night:
Stefan Noesen's goal was the first penalty shot success for the #Canes since Jeff Skinner on March 13, 2017.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 16, 2022
A cool 2,103 days ago.
- Another fun fact from last nights game - Derek Stepan has now scored against all 32 NHL teams:
Only 7 players in NHL history can say they have scored against all 32 teams. After tonight Derek can now say he is one of them. Congrats kid! pic.twitter.com/1MkuKJrYZr— Brad Stepan (@BradStepan) December 16, 2022
- Re-visiting one of the most controversial trades in Carolina Hurricanes history and how it is currently impacting the Canes in goal. [The Athletic $]
- Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has trademarked ‘THE GR8 CHASE’ amid his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goal scoring record. [ESPN]
- On the Ovi subject, Emily Kaplan gives the story of how Alex Ovechkin got to 800 goals. [ESPN]
- From a betting stand point, who have been the most profitable teams so far in the NHL this year? [Yahoo]
- The NHL could be eyeing a major scheduling change that would expand on the 2021 Covid-shortened season with many more games against divisional rivals. [Yahoo]
- For what it’s worth, NHL reporter Chris Johnston refutes the above report:
FWIW, I'm told it's "not accurate" that NHL teams could meet as many as eight times next season.— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 15, 2022
There's certainly a desire among some clubs to face rivals more often, but there's only so much than can be done if teams are going to play in all 32 buildings each season.
