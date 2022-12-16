 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 12/16/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Stefan Noesen makes history, Alex Ovechkin hits 800, and taking a look back at one of the more controversial trades in Hurricanes history.

By Cody Hagan
NHL: DEC 15 Kraken at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • A fun fact about Stefan Noesen’s goal last night:
  • Another fun fact from last nights game - Derek Stepan has now scored against all 32 NHL teams:
  • Re-visiting one of the most controversial trades in Carolina Hurricanes history and how it is currently impacting the Canes in goal. [The Athletic $]
  • Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has trademarked ‘THE GR8 CHASE’ amid his pursuit of Wayne Gretzky’s goal scoring record. [ESPN]
  • On the Ovi subject, Emily Kaplan gives the story of how Alex Ovechkin got to 800 goals. [ESPN]
  • From a betting stand point, who have been the most profitable teams so far in the NHL this year? [Yahoo]
  • The NHL could be eyeing a major scheduling change that would expand on the 2021 Covid-shortened season with many more games against divisional rivals. [Yahoo]
  • For what it’s worth, NHL reporter Chris Johnston refutes the above report:

