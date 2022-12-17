Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Lineups and Game Discussion

After going on a rough five-game losing streak in mid November, the Carolina Hurricanes have rattled off a point in nine straight games as they rocket towards the end of the calendar year.
The Canes — who won 5 of 6 and got a point in the other on a six-game road trip over the past couple of weeks — returned home Thursday night and beat the Kraken 3-2. Carolina is as hot as can be right now, despite missing some key players.
As they head back into PNC Arena Saturday, they’ll be looking to make it a 10-game point streak, which would be just the team’s third since 2005. The Canes didn’t skate Saturday morning, which has been the trend recently, so there’s not a ton of lineup information.
On the other side of the ice, Dallas has won 2 of 3 games on its current four-game road trip, and the Stars are 5-2-1 in the month of December. They’re having a great season, and a huge part of that success has been the spectacular play of Jason Robertson. The young winger has 23 goals through 31 games, trailing only Connor McDavid and Tage Thompson on the NHL leaderboard.
With limited information on both sides, here’s how the teams could lineup Saturday night, based on previous games:
Carolina Hurricanes
Seth Jarvis - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Injuries: Sebastian Aho (lower body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Jason Robertson - Roope Hintz - Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment - Tyler Seguin - Ty Dellandrea
Jamie Benn - Wyatt Johnston - Denis Gurianov
Joel Kiviranta - Radek Faksa - Luke Glendening
Miro Heiskanen - Nils Lundkvist
Ryan Suter - Collin Miller
Esa Lindell - Jani Hakanpaa
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratches: Joel Hanley, Riley Tufte
