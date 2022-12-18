Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-6) vs.
Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-4)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 31
Sunday, December 18, 2022 — 5:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
The last time these two teams met, a questionable non-call led to the Hurricanes securing victory on a 2-on-0 in overtime. This time, the two teams will be meeting with big streaks on the line — 4-game winning, 10-game point streak for Carolina, 7-game winning, 8-game point streak for Pittsburgh.
Will the Penguins be looking for revenge or will a red hot Carolina squad shut them down?
Game Notes
- In their last meeting, Kris Letang was listed as out with an illness, but the next day it was revealed that he had suffered a stroke, his second in eight years. But Letang really is a warrior, and this will already be his fourth game back in the lineup. He has a goal and two points since returning.
- This will be Sebastian Aho’s fifth-straight game out of the lineup and thus the most games the Finnish center has ever missed in a single season. He had two points in the first meeting between the two teams.
- Last night, general manager Don Waddell won his 500th game as an NHL GM. Waddell has been the Hurricanes GM for five seasons now and before that, served as GM for the Atlanta Thrashers from 1998-2010 (308-401-45-66).
- Speaking of milestones, Brent Burns is just one point shy of 800 career points. He’d become the 17th defensemen in NHL history to reach the milestone.
