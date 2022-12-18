Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

Following last night’s overtime victory over Dallas, the Hurricanes will look to keep the good times rolling as the Penguins come to town for a key Metro Division tilt.
The Hurricanes won’t hold a morning skate today, but we’ll hear more about the lineup from Rod Brind’Amour later this afternoon. It seems unlikely that, barring injury, he’ll change a winning lineup, with the exception of Pyotr Kochetkov re-entering the net in place of Antti Raanta.
Here’s how the teams project to line up tonight:
Seth Jarvis - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Injuries: Sebastian Aho (lower body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Danton Heinen — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Brian Dumoulin — Jan Rutta
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman, Drew O’Connor
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Jason Zucker (lower body)
Loading comments...