 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their win streak to five in a key Metro Division showdown tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Dallas Stars v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-6) vs.

Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-4)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 31

Sunday, December 18, 2022 — 5:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: PensBurgh

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Following last night’s overtime victory over Dallas, the Hurricanes will look to keep the good times rolling as the Penguins come to town for a key Metro Division tilt.

The Hurricanes won’t hold a morning skate today, but we’ll hear more about the lineup from Rod Brind’Amour later this afternoon. It seems unlikely that, barring injury, he’ll change a winning lineup, with the exception of Pyotr Kochetkov re-entering the net in place of Antti Raanta.

Here’s how the teams project to line up tonight:

Seth Jarvis - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Sebastian Aho (lower body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Danton Heinen — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Brian Dumoulin — Jan Rutta
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry
Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Drew O’Connor

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Jason Zucker (lower body)

Loading comments...