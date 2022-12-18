Carolina Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (18-6-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-4) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 31 Sunday, December 18, 2022 — 5:00 pm ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: PensBurgh Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

Following last night’s overtime victory over Dallas, the Hurricanes will look to keep the good times rolling as the Penguins come to town for a key Metro Division tilt.

The Hurricanes won’t hold a morning skate today, but we’ll hear more about the lineup from Rod Brind’Amour later this afternoon. It seems unlikely that, barring injury, he’ll change a winning lineup, with the exception of Pyotr Kochetkov re-entering the net in place of Antti Raanta.

Here’s how the teams project to line up tonight:

Seth Jarvis - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Derek Stepan - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Injuries: Sebastian Aho (lower body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Danton Heinen — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Poehling — Teddy Blueger — Josh Archibald

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Brian Dumoulin — Jan Rutta

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman, Drew O’Connor

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Jason Zucker (lower body)