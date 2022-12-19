Storm Advisory 12/18/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
About Last Night: Offensive Shootout in Raleigh
Reading Assignments:
- NHL considering an 84-game regular season schedule, that would reduce preseason. [ESPN]
- The Boston Bruins place veteran forward Craig Smith on waivers. [NESN]
Erik Gustafsson's career: 32 goals in 340 games— Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) December 18, 2022
Erik Gustafsson tonight: 3 goals
Proportionately speaking, this is like letting Ovechkin score 68 goals tonight https://t.co/nC2o3z0Byf
- Detroit Red Wings forward, Jakub Vrana has been re-instated by the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program. [The Detroit News]
JORDAN EBERLE ARE YOU FOR REAL?!?— NHL (@NHL) December 19, 2022
A spinning + no-look + top shelf backhand and that's just a beautiful thing. pic.twitter.com/qP2fkUh2rw
- A look inside the Arizona Coyotes’ new Mullett Arena that provides a unique atmosphere unlike any other. [Buffalo News]
- Philadelphia Flyers forward Lukas Sedlak has been placed on unconditional waivers so he can return to Czechia to be closer to family. [NHL]
Standing ovation for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews, who are playing in their 1,000th NHL game together. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/nckMghsmzD— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 19, 2022
- Shane Wright might not be able to make the lineup in Seattle, but he has been named the Captain of Team Canada for the upcoming World Juniors. [Sportsnet]
