Storm Advisory 12/18/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Could the NHL expand to an 84-game season, transaction news, and exploring Mullett Arena

By Zeke Lukow
NHL: DEC 18 Penguins at Hurricanes Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It:

About Last Night: Offensive Shootout in Raleigh

Reading Assignments:

  • NHL considering an 84-game regular season schedule, that would reduce preseason. [ESPN]
  • The Boston Bruins place veteran forward Craig Smith on waivers. [NESN]
  • A look inside the Arizona Coyotes’ new Mullett Arena that provides a unique atmosphere unlike any other. [Buffalo News]
  • Philadelphia Flyers forward Lukas Sedlak has been placed on unconditional waivers so he can return to Czechia to be closer to family. [NHL]
  • Shane Wright might not be able to make the lineup in Seattle, but he has been named the Captain of Team Canada for the upcoming World Juniors. [Sportsnet]

