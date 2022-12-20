 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will look to make it an even dozen games on the point streak Tuesday night against the Devils.

New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (19-6-6, 44 points) vs.

New Jersey Devils (21-8-2, 44 points)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 32

Tuesday, December 20, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: All About The Jersey

The Carolina Hurricanes could not be hotter.

The Canes are on an 11-game point streak, most recently extended by a tight 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Sunday afternoon in PNC Arena. Now the Hurricanes shift their focus to the New Jersey Devils, who come to PNC the losers of five straight games.

It’ll be a team playing its best hockey vs. a team playing some of its worst, as the Hurricanes look to bump the point streak to 12, which would be one shy of a franchise record.

Game Notes

  • Carolina is 60-73-12-6 all time against the Devils, but 35-32-8-2 at home. Last year, the Canes went 3-1-0 against Jersey, and they are 6-1-0 against the Devils in the last seven games at PNC Arena.
  • Tuesday will be Seth Jarvis’ 100th NHL game. He currently ranks fifth all-time in franchise history with points through 100 games at 55, and he’s hot the third most points among 2020 NHL Draftees.
  • Currently on an 11-game point streak, the Hurricanes will look to close in on the franchise record. The record is 13, set twice, and the Canes also have a 12-game point streak as well, back in 2005.
  • Stefan Noesen currently has a team-high point streak with a point in three consecutive games.
  • Along with Jarvis’ 100th game, other milestones are within reach. Brent Burns is one point away from 800 in the NHL, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi is two points shy of 100 NHL points.
  • Despite their recent skid, the Devils are still having a great season. New Jersey and Carolina enter Tuesday tied atop the Metro at 44 points.

