Storm Advisory 12/21/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

Rod Brind’Amour talks Hall of Fame induction, Don Waddell gets judged, and Pyotr Kochetkov gives us quite the memorable interview

By Cody Hagan
New Jersey Devils v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Pyotr Kochetkov helped deliver one of the most memorable bench interviews in Carolina Hurricanes history last night:
  • A few days ago Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour joined The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast to talk about the Metro Division, Brent Burns, and how he feels about being a Hockey Hall of Fame snub. [Ray & Dregs]
  • Is Don Waddell underrated as a GM in the National Hockey League? [THN]
  • Ron Francis’ humility and determination were forged in Sault Ste. Marie. [The Athletic $]
  • NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors. [NHL]
  • The NHL has unveiled their plans to transform Fenway Park for 2023 NHL Winter Classic. [Sports Video]
  • Former NHL goaltender Mike McKenna makes a case for why the league should adopt a pond hockey rule book for regular season overtime games. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo details his daughter’s scary illness and recovery as he returns to action. [The Athletic $]

