Storm Advisory 12/21/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- Pyotr Kochetkov helped deliver one of the most memorable bench interviews in Carolina Hurricanes history last night:
"Thank you fans!"— Bally Sports: Canes (@CanesOnBally) December 21, 2022
Protect Pyotr at all costs@HannaRaeYates pic.twitter.com/71hAMcKJg1
The most fun team in hockey #LetsGoCanes | #WinningSmiles pic.twitter.com/dP3LnNrmMs— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 21, 2022
- A few days ago Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour joined The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast to talk about the Metro Division, Brent Burns, and how he feels about being a Hockey Hall of Fame snub. [Ray & Dregs]
- Is Don Waddell underrated as a GM in the National Hockey League? [THN]
- Ron Francis’ humility and determination were forged in Sault Ste. Marie. [The Athletic $]
- NHL Network announces exclusive United States coverage at World Juniors. [NHL]
- The NHL has unveiled their plans to transform Fenway Park for 2023 NHL Winter Classic. [Sports Video]
- Former NHL goaltender Mike McKenna makes a case for why the league should adopt a pond hockey rule book for regular season overtime games. [Daily Faceoff]
- Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo details his daughter’s scary illness and recovery as he returns to action. [The Athletic $]
