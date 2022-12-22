Carolina Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 33

Thursday, December 22, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET

PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

If you find yourself thinking “wow, didn’t we just play the Penguins?”, well, don’t worry. You haven’t actually lost track of time. The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins are indeed meeting for the second time in a week, and the third time in under a month.

Both previous games were 3-2 wins for the Hurricanes. Pyotr Kochetkov has both wins; one went to overtime, just for fun. In the game earlier this week, ex-Penguin Jordan Staal notched the game winner; ex-Hurricane Brock McGinn briefly gave the Penguins the lead earlier in the game.

The Penguins have moved past some early struggles, including shaky goaltending from Tristan Jarry, to put together an impressive run of games. There aren’t many weak spots on their roster this year, but if there’s one thing the Hurricanes may want to take advantage, it’s the struggling third line. The trio of Jeff Carter, Kasperi Kapanen, and McGinn have struggled to generate offense. In their last game against the Rangers, they were regularly outshot by the opposing line. The folks at Pensburgh have a deeper dive into the numbers but suffice it to say that the Hurricanes may want to do their best to exploit that line’s weaknesses.

Game Notes