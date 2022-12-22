Carolina Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6) @ Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-4) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 33

Thursday, December 22, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET

PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA Watch: Bally Sports South

PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will bring their red-hot streak into the Steel City tonight, as they look to extend their point streak to 13 games, win streak to seven games and reclaim sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division in a key divisional showdown against Sidney Crosby and friends.

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday, so it’s not yet known if there will be any changes to the lineup, such as a possible return for Sebastian Aho, though he did take part in Wednesday’s practice. Antti Raanta will get the start in net.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up this evening:

Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Sebastian Aho (lower body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Sidney Crosby and friends will roll into this one relatively healthy, though a couple key players remain out. The Hurricanes will once again see old friend Brock McGinn on Pittsburgh’s third line, and the Penguins will go with Tristan Jarry in net. Here’s Pittsburgh’s projected lineup:

Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell

Jason Zucker — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust

Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Kasperi Kapanen

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Drew O’Connor

Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang

Brian Dumoulin — Jan Rutta

Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Josh Archibald (lower body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)