Carolina Hurricanes @ Pittsburgh Penguins: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will bring their red-hot streak into the Steel City tonight, as they look to extend their point streak to 13 games, win streak to seven games and reclaim sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division in a key divisional showdown against Sidney Crosby and friends.
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday, so it’s not yet known if there will be any changes to the lineup, such as a possible return for Sebastian Aho, though he did take part in Wednesday’s practice. Antti Raanta will get the start in net.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up this evening:
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Jack Drury — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Sebastian Aho (lower body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Sidney Crosby and friends will roll into this one relatively healthy, though a couple key players remain out. The Hurricanes will once again see old friend Brock McGinn on Pittsburgh’s third line, and the Penguins will go with Tristan Jarry in net. Here’s Pittsburgh’s projected lineup:
Jake Guentzel — Sidney Crosby — Rickard Rakell
Jason Zucker — Evgeni Malkin — Bryan Rust
Brock McGinn — Jeff Carter — Kasperi Kapanen
Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Drew O’Connor
Marcus Pettersson — Kris Letang
Brian Dumoulin — Jan Rutta
Pierre-Olivier Joseph — Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body), Josh Archibald (lower body), Ryan Poehling (upper body)
