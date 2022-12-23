 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview & Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes look to break a record tonight against the Flyers as they go for points in 14 straight games

By Cody Hagan
Philadelphia Flyers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes (21-6-6) vs.

Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 34

Friday, December 23, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Broad Street Hockey

The Carolina Hurricanes return home tonight to take on the Philadelphia Flyers after an exciting overtime victory last night in Pittsburgh. The Canes have a chance to make history as they currently have a 13-game point streak which is tied for the longest in franchise history since the team moved to Raleigh.

As the temperature outside prepares to hit record-lows this weekend, things could not be hotter inside PNC Arena right now. Having won seven games in a row overall, Carolina is smoking hot. They have not lost a game at home since the day before Thanksgiving and will look to stretch their lead in their division tonight.

Game Notes

  • Both teams are playing the second half of back-to-backs as the Flyers lost 4-3 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto yesterday afternoon.
  • With Brady Skjei missing last nights game due to a personal reason, Dylan Coghlan stepped up big scoring his first two points with the Canes - both assists. Jalen Chatfield also stepped up nicely slotting on the second defensive pairing with Brett Pesce and Chatfield scored his first career NHL goal. No word yet on if Skjei will return to the lineup tonight.
  • One area that should be a major strong point for the Canes tonight is the faceoff dot. The Flyers rank 31st in the league winning just above 45% of their draws while the Canes are winning 52.8%.
  • Carolina’s power play continues to struggle despite their overall team success as of late. During their seven game win streak, the Canes have only scored 3 power play goals with two of those coming in one game against Dallas.
  • After starting the season off strong, the Flyers have barrel-rolled down the standings sitting 7th in the Metro and 27th in the NHL. Philadelphia has won just 4 of their last 22 games.
  • What little scoring the Flyers have done this season has primarily been from Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny who sit at 29 and 28 points respectively. Their next closest scorer Owen Tippet with 16 points.
  • This is the second of four meetings between the teams this season. Carolina defeated the Flyers in overtime 4-3 in Philadelphia on October 29th. The teams will meet twice in just over a week in March.

