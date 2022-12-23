Philadelphia Flyers vs Carolina Hurricanes Game Preview & Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes (21-6-6) vs.
Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 34
Friday, December 23, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Broad Street Hockey
Follow Canes Country on Social Media
Twitter @CanesCountry
Facebook Canes Country
Instagram @canescountrypix
The Carolina Hurricanes return home tonight to take on the Philadelphia Flyers after an exciting overtime victory last night in Pittsburgh. The Canes have a chance to make history as they currently have a 13-game point streak which is tied for the longest in franchise history since the team moved to Raleigh.
As the temperature outside prepares to hit record-lows this weekend, things could not be hotter inside PNC Arena right now. Having won seven games in a row overall, Carolina is smoking hot. They have not lost a game at home since the day before Thanksgiving and will look to stretch their lead in their division tonight.
Game Notes
- Both teams are playing the second half of back-to-backs as the Flyers lost 4-3 to the Maple Leafs in Toronto yesterday afternoon.
- With Brady Skjei missing last nights game due to a personal reason, Dylan Coghlan stepped up big scoring his first two points with the Canes - both assists. Jalen Chatfield also stepped up nicely slotting on the second defensive pairing with Brett Pesce and Chatfield scored his first career NHL goal. No word yet on if Skjei will return to the lineup tonight.
- One area that should be a major strong point for the Canes tonight is the faceoff dot. The Flyers rank 31st in the league winning just above 45% of their draws while the Canes are winning 52.8%.
- Carolina’s power play continues to struggle despite their overall team success as of late. During their seven game win streak, the Canes have only scored 3 power play goals with two of those coming in one game against Dallas.
- After starting the season off strong, the Flyers have barrel-rolled down the standings sitting 7th in the Metro and 27th in the NHL. Philadelphia has won just 4 of their last 22 games.
- What little scoring the Flyers have done this season has primarily been from Kevin Hayes and Travis Konecny who sit at 29 and 28 points respectively. Their next closest scorer Owen Tippet with 16 points.
- This is the second of four meetings between the teams this season. Carolina defeated the Flyers in overtime 4-3 in Philadelphia on October 29th. The teams will meet twice in just over a week in March.
In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Slavin, Hurricanes win yet another close game against the Pens
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Carolina Hurricanes Back on Top
Storm Advisory
- Congrats to Brent Burns for reaching 800 career points:
Big Bad Burnzie with the big milestone.— NHL (@NHL) December 23, 2022
Congratulations, Brent Burns on reaching 800 career points! pic.twitter.com/NsqTgrlMUF
- Canes Head Strength & Conditioning Coach Bill Burniston answers your questions in this weeks mailbag. [Hurricanes]
- Did you notice Seth Jarvis’ jersey foul in Tuesday night? Find out the reason for the massive error. [Sports Logos]
- Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes’ goalie of the future, has arrived ahead of schedule. [The Athletic $]
- Watch Justin Williams and Erik Cole take on Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney in a friendly game of golf. Be warned the video is NSFW due to naughty language:
- Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has broken the NHL’s all-time shots on goal record. [ESPN]
- Impending severe weather in the Northern US has forced the NHL to postpone a pair of games scheduled for Friday. [Sportsnet]
- A holiday wish list for the NHL’s top teams as we head in to Christmas. [NHL]
Loading comments...