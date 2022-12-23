Carolina Hurricanes vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Lineups and Game Discussion

It’s starting to feel like the Carolina Hurricanes may never lose a hockey game again.
The Canes return home to PNC Arena Friday night — fresh off a thrilling overtime victory in Pittsburgh Thursday — now on a 13-game point streak and seven-game win streak. Against the Flyers Friday night, the Hurricanes will look to break the franchise record by extending the point streak to 14 games.
There’s a pretty strong argument to be made that this is the best streak in the history of the franchise (playoffs excluded, of course). In Carolina’s previous two 13-game point streaks, the Canes were 9-0-4. This time they’re 11-0-2, and even more impressively a big chunk of the stretch has been accomplished without Sebastian Aho.
On the other side of things, the Flyers are pretty mediocre. They’re 2-2-0 in their last four games and 3-6-2 in the month of December. They’ll also be playing the second day of a back-to-back, coming off a 4-3 loss in Toronto Thursday.
Neither team skated Friday morning, so here’s how the lines should look based on Thursday night:
Carolina Hurricanes
Andrei Svechnikov - Paul Stastny - Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen - Jack Drury - Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Jalen Chatfield - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Dylan Coghlan
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Injuries and Scratches: Brady Skjei (undisclosed), Sebastian Aho (lower-body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Frederik Andersen (lower-body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Farabee - Noah Cates - Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Frost - Owen Tippett
Kevin Hayes - Scott Laughton - Wade Allison
Nicolas Deslauriers - Patrick Brown - Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov - Rasmus Ristolainen
Travis Sanheim - Tony DeAngelo
Cam York - Justin Braun
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratches: Nick Seeler
Loading comments...