Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6) vs.
Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4)
2022-23 Regular Season — Game 35
Tuesday, December 27, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET
PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Second City Hockey
Game Notes
- The Hurricanes set a franchise record, 14-game point streak when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. They’ll look to keep that streak, as well as their eight-game winning streak — which is one away from matching the franchise record as well — going tonight.
- Pyotr Kochetkov last started against the New Jersey Devils and seemed to tweak something late in the game. After a bit of holiday rest he could potentially start tonight. Kochetkov is 10-1-4 on the season with a 1.94 goals against and 0.928 save percentage, both of which he’s in the top-two in among the league.
- In their last meeting, the Hurricanes shutout the Blackhawks 3-0. It was Kochetkov’s first career shutout.
- The Blackhawks snapped an eight-game skid right before the holiday break, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2. Their 8-20-4 record is the worst in the league.
- Old friend Max Domi currently leads the Blackhawks in goals with 11 and has 23 points in 32 games.
- Max Pacioretty shed the non-contact jersey in practice today, which means he’s inching closer to a return.
- Rod Brind’Amour had this to say following practice on Pacioretty: “We’re at a point where we’re getting closer. That’s him saying, ‘I don’t need a yellow [non-contact] jersey.’ That’s him saying, ‘Okay, I want a little extra work.’ It’s a good sign, but we obviously don’t want to rush anything. Everyday I think he’s getting closer.”
