 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Game Preview

The Carolina Hurricanes will play host to the Chicago Blackhawks tonight as the come out of the holiday break looking looking to keep their streaks alive.

By Ryan Henkel
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Vegas Golden Knights v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6) vs.

Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4)

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 35

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Second City Hockey

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Game Notes

  • The Hurricanes set a franchise record, 14-game point streak when they defeated the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. They’ll look to keep that streak, as well as their eight-game winning streak — which is one away from matching the franchise record as well — going tonight.
  • Pyotr Kochetkov last started against the New Jersey Devils and seemed to tweak something late in the game. After a bit of holiday rest he could potentially start tonight. Kochetkov is 10-1-4 on the season with a 1.94 goals against and 0.928 save percentage, both of which he’s in the top-two in among the league.
  • In their last meeting, the Hurricanes shutout the Blackhawks 3-0. It was Kochetkov’s first career shutout.
  • The Blackhawks snapped an eight-game skid right before the holiday break, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2. Their 8-20-4 record is the worst in the league.
  • Old friend Max Domi currently leads the Blackhawks in goals with 11 and has 23 points in 32 games.
  • Max Pacioretty shed the non-contact jersey in practice today, which means he’s inching closer to a return.
  • Rod Brind’Amour had this to say following practice on Pacioretty: “We’re at a point where we’re getting closer. That’s him saying, ‘I don’t need a yellow [non-contact] jersey.’ That’s him saying, ‘Okay, I want a little extra work.’ It’s a good sign, but we obviously don’t want to rush anything. Everyday I think he’s getting closer.”

Loading comments...