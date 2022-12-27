Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their franchise-best point streak to 15 games, and their win streak to a franchise record-tying nine games, with a visit from the league’s worst team tonight. What could possibly go wrong?
While there won’t be any changes to the skater lineup from Friday’s win over the Flyers, that could change before too terribly long. Max Pacioretty took the morning skate in a regular jersey Tuesday, shedding the non-contact yellow, with Rod Brind’Amour saying the winger is “getting closer every day” to returning from a torn Achilles suffered in August.
In net, the Canes will welcome back Pyotr Kochetkov from a week-long absence after Antti Raanta started two games last week with the Russian rookie battling a minor injury.
Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:
Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast
Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Jack Drury
Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
The Hurricanes will welcome last year’s game 7 hero back to Raleigh tonight, as Max Domi will center Chicago’s top line between Tyler Johnson and Patrick Kane. Here’s how the Blackhawks project to line up tonight:
Tyler Johnson — Max Domi — Patrick Kane
Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh
Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty
Reese Johnson — MacKenzie Entwistle — Boris Katchouk
Jake McCabe — Seth Jones
Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones
Isaak Phillips — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Alex Stalock
Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Colin Blackwell, Jujhar Khaira
Injured: Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture)
