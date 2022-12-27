Carolina Hurricanes vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (22-6-6) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8-20-4) 2022-23 Regular Season — Game 35 Tuesday, December 27, 2022 — 7:00 pm ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Second City Hockey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to extend their franchise-best point streak to 15 games, and their win streak to a franchise record-tying nine games, with a visit from the league’s worst team tonight. What could possibly go wrong?

While there won’t be any changes to the skater lineup from Friday’s win over the Flyers, that could change before too terribly long. Max Pacioretty took the morning skate in a regular jersey Tuesday, shedding the non-contact yellow, with Rod Brind’Amour saying the winger is “getting closer every day” to returning from a torn Achilles suffered in August.

In net, the Canes will welcome back Pyotr Kochetkov from a week-long absence after Antti Raanta started two games last week with the Russian rookie battling a minor injury.

Here’s how Carolina projects to line up for this one:

Teuvo Teravainen — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov — Paul Stastny — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Jesper Fast

Stefan Noesen — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan — Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Jack Drury

Injured: Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

The Hurricanes will welcome last year’s game 7 hero back to Raleigh tonight, as Max Domi will center Chicago’s top line between Tyler Johnson and Patrick Kane. Here’s how the Blackhawks project to line up tonight:

Tyler Johnson — Max Domi — Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev — Jonathan Toews — Taylor Raddysh

Andreas Athanasiou — Jason Dickinson — Sam Lafferty

Reese Johnson — MacKenzie Entwistle — Boris Katchouk

Jake McCabe — Seth Jones

Jack Johnson — Caleb Jones

Isaak Phillips — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Alex Stalock

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, Colin Blackwell, Jujhar Khaira

Injured: Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture)