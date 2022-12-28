Storm Advisory 12/28/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Raanta shuts out Blackhawks, Canes tie franchise record with 9th straight win
- Send ‘em to Suomi: Finnish Canes hopeful for chance to play in home country
Storm Advisory
- Some good news for Carolina Hurricanes fans as forward Max Pacioretty practiced as a full participant having dropped the non-contact jersey:
Back like we never left! ⏰— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 27, 2022
Max Pacioretty is in a standard jersey at today’s #Canes morning skate, and while it’s a great sign, don’t get too excited yet. He’s working as a presumed extra.
Pyotr Kochetkov is in the starter’s crease ahead of tonight’s game vs. Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Ftq3QLKpb9
- Check out this story of a family who decided to drive from Phoenix to Boston to attend the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day because their flight got canceled. [Fox]
- John Scott is most likely known for his surprising appearance in the NHL All-Star Game back in 2016 but he was also a long-time tough guy in the league. He went on record to say he would not build a playoff team around Connor McDavid. But why? [Daily Hive]
- NHL season predictions 3.0: A new Stanley Cup favorite for the new year, plus coaching hot seat and more. [The Athletic $]
- The Winter Classic is a great chance to experience best of Boston (if there is such a thing). [NHL]
- Bold NHL predictions for 2023: Connor McDavid or Tage Thompson scores 50 goals in 50 games. [Sportsnet]
