Storm Advisory 12/28/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

A big surprise at Hurricanes practice, John Scott offers up a controversial opinion, and bold predictions for 2023

By Cody Hagan
Chicago Blackhawks v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • Some good news for Carolina Hurricanes fans as forward Max Pacioretty practiced as a full participant having dropped the non-contact jersey:
  • Check out this story of a family who decided to drive from Phoenix to Boston to attend the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day because their flight got canceled. [Fox]
  • John Scott is most likely known for his surprising appearance in the NHL All-Star Game back in 2016 but he was also a long-time tough guy in the league. He went on record to say he would not build a playoff team around Connor McDavid. But why? [Daily Hive]
  • NHL season predictions 3.0: A new Stanley Cup favorite for the new year, plus coaching hot seat and more. [The Athletic $]
  • The Winter Classic is a great chance to experience best of Boston (if there is such a thing). [NHL]
  • Bold NHL predictions for 2023: Connor McDavid or Tage Thompson scores 50 goals in 50 games. [Sportsnet]

