Carolina Hurricanes @ Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (13-6-5, 29 points) at
Los Angeles Kings (13-9-4, 28 points)
Regular Season Game 25
December 3, 2022 — 10:30 p.m. EST
Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, CA
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Jewels From The Crown
Game Notes
- The Kings enter tonight’s game on a four-game point streak (2-0-2). They beat the Airzona Coyotes 5-3 on Thursday night after coming back to force overtime against the Seattle Kraken in a wild 17-goal game on Tuesday.
- Despite owning a negative goal differential on the season, the Kings are clinging onto a playoff spot as the third seed in the Pacific Division. The Edmonton Oilers are hot on their trail, though, just four points back with two games in hand.
- Aided by a pair of empty-net goals, the Hurricanes are coming off of their second-highest goal-scoring night of the season. They scored six times against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, just one shy of their seven against the Oilers on November 10.
- The Hurricanes have won five of their six head-to-head matchups against the Kings during Rod Brind’Amour’s tenure as head coach. Their lone loss came on December 2, 2018.
- En route to recording his second hat trick with the Hurricanes against the Blues, Jordan Martinook recorded his seventh goal of the season. He scored just six goals in 55 games last season.
- Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas are both riding three-game point streaks for Carolina.
- The Kings have been led by some red-hot scorers over their past five games. Kevin Fiala (2-8-10), Anze Kopitar (4-3-7), Viktor Arvidsson (2-3-5), Drew Doughty (0-6-6), and Sean Durzi (1-5-6) all have points in four of their last five games. Arvidsson and Durzi are on four-game point streaks.
- Over that same five-game stretch, the Kings have also allowed 22 goals against.
- Teuvo Teravainen is travelling with the team and could make his return from injury out West. Should he play tonight, it would be his first game since November 10.
