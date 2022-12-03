 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes @ Los Angeles Kings: Game Preview

Winners of three straight games, the Carolina Hurricanes will look to extend their streak on Saturday night when they visit the Los Angeles Kings.

By Brett Finger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Kings v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)

Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Carolina Hurricanes (13-6-5, 29 points) at

Los Angeles Kings (13-9-4, 28 points)

Regular Season Game 25

December 3, 2022 — 10:30 p.m. EST

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, CA

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Jewels From The Crown

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

Game Notes

  • The Kings enter tonight’s game on a four-game point streak (2-0-2). They beat the Airzona Coyotes 5-3 on Thursday night after coming back to force overtime against the Seattle Kraken in a wild 17-goal game on Tuesday.
  • Despite owning a negative goal differential on the season, the Kings are clinging onto a playoff spot as the third seed in the Pacific Division. The Edmonton Oilers are hot on their trail, though, just four points back with two games in hand.
  • Aided by a pair of empty-net goals, the Hurricanes are coming off of their second-highest goal-scoring night of the season. They scored six times against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, just one shy of their seven against the Oilers on November 10.
  • The Hurricanes have won five of their six head-to-head matchups against the Kings during Rod Brind’Amour’s tenure as head coach. Their lone loss came on December 2, 2018.
  • En route to recording his second hat trick with the Hurricanes against the Blues, Jordan Martinook recorded his seventh goal of the season. He scored just six goals in 55 games last season.
  • Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas are both riding three-game point streaks for Carolina.
  • The Kings have been led by some red-hot scorers over their past five games. Kevin Fiala (2-8-10), Anze Kopitar (4-3-7), Viktor Arvidsson (2-3-5), Drew Doughty (0-6-6), and Sean Durzi (1-5-6) all have points in four of their last five games. Arvidsson and Durzi are on four-game point streaks.
  • Over that same five-game stretch, the Kings have also allowed 22 goals against.
  • Teuvo Teravainen is travelling with the team and could make his return from injury out West. Should he play tonight, it would be his first game since November 10.

Loading comments...