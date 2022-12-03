Carolina Hurricanes @ LA Kings: Lineups and Game Hubs

The Carolina Hurricanes continue their season-long road trip with a stop in LA for a #CanesAfterDark matchup.

The Canes have strung three wins in a row after a five-game slide and a big part of that is the ability to start scoring some goals.

The big names have been p s ushing, namely Martin Necas, Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho, but last game featured another name too: Jordan Martinook who registered his second career hat trick against the St. Louis Blues.

The Kings are looking to find stable ground on the defensive front after an abysmal 9-8 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

LA is 25th in the league in goals against per game, allowing 3.58 per game. But they are ninth in the league in goals for per game with 3.42.

Projected Hurricanes Lineup

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Derek Stepan

Teuvo Teravainen*

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

(Teuvo Teravainen was activated off of IR and could play today. Pyotr Kochetkov should also be expected to start after Raanta left after the second period against the Blues).

UPDATE: Teuvo Teravainen will play tonight. He will slot in on the second line and Stefan Noesen will drop to the fourth. Derek Stepan is out.

Projected Kings Lineup

Kevin Fiala - Anze Kopitar - Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore - Philip Danault - Viktor Arvidsson

Gabriel Vilardi - Blake Lizotte - Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom - Jaret Anderson-Dolan - Samuel Fagemo

Mikey Anderson - Drew Doughty

Tobias Bjornfot - Matt Roy

Alex Edler - Sean Durzi

Sean Walker

Jonathan Quick

Pheonix Copley