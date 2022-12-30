Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview & Storm Advisory

Carolina Hurricanes games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Hurricanes, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

2022-23 Regular Season — Game 36

Friday, December 30, 2022 — 7:30 pm ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: ESPN+/HULU

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: Litter Box Cats

The Carolina Hurricanes wrap up their three game home stand tonight against the Florida Panthers as they look to extend their 15-game point streak and break a franchise record with a tenth consecutive win.

After a grueling start to the schedule, Carolina has capitalized on a home heavy second half, putting up win after win. Despite missing many key players from their lineup throughout December, the Canes have launched themselves comfortably into first place in the Metro Division and now have their sights set on tracking down Boston for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

For Florida, it’s been a disappointing start to the year under their new head coach Paul Maurice. After being one of the top teams in the league last year, the Panthers decided not to promote interim head coach Andrew Brunette and instead brought in Maurice. One has to wonder if they are questioning that decision as the team currently sits nine points out of a playoff spot while Brunette is enjoying his time helping turn New Jersey around as an assistant coach.

Game Notes

The Hurricanes are riding a 15-game point streak which is the longest streak in franchise history. They also have won nine straight contests which is tied for the franchise record for consecutive wins.

The Panthers are playing in the second half of a back-to-back as they defeated the Montreal Canadiens at home last night.

Matthew Tkachuk is leading the way this year for the Panthers with 43 points so far. The Panthers in general have a lot of offensive power with seven guys over 20 points. The Hurricanes only have four players over 20 points.

Welcome back to Eric Staal as he will playing his first game inside PNC Arena since December 7th, 2019 when he was a member of the Minnesota Wild.

It will also be Paul Maurice’s first trip back to PNC Arena since January 21st 2020 when he was with the Winnipeg Jets.

Former Hurricanes prospect Zac Dalpe is currently on the Panthers roster. While he did not play last night he’s been in and out of the roster over the past few weeks. Should he play tonight it will be his first game inside PNC Arena since December 1st, 2013 when he was with the Vancouver Canucks. He’s spent the better part of last year and this year back where he spent the majority of his career with the Hurricanes - in Charlotte, playing in the AHL.

Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast are both riding 5-game point streaks going in to tonight’s contest.

Florida’s powerplay is just as miserable as Carolina’s as they sit 25th in the NHL while the Canes are 27th.

The two teams will play one more time this season in the final regular season game of the year on April 13th in South Florida.

Storm Advisory

Canes players got to enjoy some time on their ice with their kids this week:

