Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, 33 points) at
Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, 15 points)
Regular Season Game 26
December 6, 2022 — 10:00 p.m. EST
Honda Center — Anaheim, CA
Watch: Bally Sports South
Listen: 99.9 The Fan
SBN Opposition: Anaheim Calling
Game Notes:
- The Anaheim Ducks head into the game on a six-game losing streak and a 1-7-2 record in their last 10 games. The Ducks are the last-place team in the entire league with just 15 points, three fewer than the next team in the standings.
- The Hurricanes and Ducks are meeting for the 43rd time in their histories. Carolina holds a 17-16-2-7 overall record, including an 8-9-1-3 road record.
- Brett Pesce tallied an assist in his 500th career NHL game against the Kings on Saturday. He has now registered five points in his last five games (11/25-12/3: 2g, 3a), with a point in four of those contests, after tallying just three assists through his first 20 games of the season.
- Martin Necas tallied two points (1g, 1a) at LAK (12/3) for his team-leading eighth multi-point game in 2022-23, matching his total in 78 contests last season. Necas has now recorded nine points in his last nine games (11/17-12/3: 5g, 4a), with a team-high five goals over that span. He paces the team with 28 points (12g, 16a) through 25 contests in 2022-23 and needs two more goals to reach his total from last season (14).
- Necas also extended his point streak to four games (11/26-12/1: 3g, 2a) and has now posted three-point streaks of at least four games this season after failing to register a point in four consecutive games at any point in 2021-22.
- Seth Jarvis registered an assist at LAK (12/3) to extend his point streak to five games (11/25-12/3: 2g, 3a), just one game shy of tying Martin Necas (10/24-11/4: 4g, 6a in 6 GP) for the longest point streak by any Hurricanes skater in 2022-23. Jarvis has now earned six points in his last seven games (11/21-12/3: 2g, 4a)
- Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 31 of 33 shots faced in net against the Kings to earn his fifth win of the season. He has now won each of his last three games played, marking the longest win streak by any Hurricanes netminder in 2022-23. Kochetkov has allowed two or fewer goals in six of his nine appearances this season, and in seven of his eight career wins.
