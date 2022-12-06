Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to keep the good times rolling and extend their win streak to five games as they head to Anaheim to do a little duck hunting tonight.
Carolina welcomed forward Teuvo Teravainen back to the lineup for Saturday night’s win over the Los Angeles Kings, and, while no information has been reported about tonight’s projected lineup, other than Pyotr Kochetkov getting another start in net, it stands to reason the Canes will likely keep it the same.
Here’s how they lined up Saturday:
Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield
Pyotr Kochetkov
Antti Raanta
Here’s how the Ducks project to line up tonight:
Adam Henrique - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry
Colton White - Ryan Strome - Frank Vatrano
Max Jones - Mason McTavish - Brett Leason
Maxime Comtois - Sam Carrick - Jakob Silfverberg
Cam Fowler - Dmitry Kulikov
Nathan Beaulieu - Kevin Shattenkirk
Urho Vaakanainen - Simon Benoit
John Gibson
Anthony Stolarz
