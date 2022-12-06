Carolina Hurricanes at Anaheim Ducks: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (14-6-5, 33 points) at Anaheim Ducks (6-17-3, 15 points) Regular Season Game 26 December 6, 2022 — 10:00 p.m. EST Honda Center — Anaheim, CA Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Anaheim Calling Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to keep the good times rolling and extend their win streak to five games as they head to Anaheim to do a little duck hunting tonight.

Carolina welcomed forward Teuvo Teravainen back to the lineup for Saturday night’s win over the Los Angeles Kings, and, while no information has been reported about tonight’s projected lineup, other than Pyotr Kochetkov getting another start in net, it stands to reason the Canes will likely keep it the same.

Here’s how they lined up Saturday:

Seth Jarvis - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jack Drury - Paul Stastny - Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan - Jalen Chatfield

Pyotr Kochetkov

Antti Raanta

Here’s how the Ducks project to line up tonight:

Adam Henrique - Trevor Zegras - Troy Terry

Colton White - Ryan Strome - Frank Vatrano

Max Jones - Mason McTavish - Brett Leason

Maxime Comtois - Sam Carrick - Jakob Silfverberg

Cam Fowler - Dmitry Kulikov

Nathan Beaulieu - Kevin Shattenkirk

Urho Vaakanainen - Simon Benoit

John Gibson

Anthony Stolarz