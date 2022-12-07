 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Storm Advisory 12/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The best lineup introduction ever, a Q&A with Don Waddell, and a former Hurricane is making waves in the crazy real estate world of Wake County

By Cody Hagan
Boston Bruins v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • If you thought Rod Brind’Amour gives great speeches, check out the lineup announcement by Manolo before the Kings game:
  • Hurricanes prospect Alexander Nikishin broke a few SKA records recently:
  • Don Waddell recently sat down with The Athletic to discuss goaltenders, injuries, power play coaches, and more. [The Athletic $]
  • Remember former Hurricane Tim Brent? Well he’s now a realtor who’s leading the way for a massive new development coming to Wendell. [TBJ]
  • Inside Jason Robertson’s rise to stardom, nuggets on coaches, and the slow NHL trade market. [ESPN]
  • Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out approximately 4 weeks with injury. [Yahoo]
  • Jakub Voracek is likely out the rest of the season due to a concussion. [NHL]
  • What is Brock Boeser’s future with the Vancouver Canucks? [THN]
  • Carey Price is facing backlash for speaking out against a gun control bill in Canada. [Yahoo]

