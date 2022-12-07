Storm Advisory 12/7/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- If you thought Rod Brind’Amour gives great speeches, check out the lineup announcement by Manolo before the Kings game:
Undefeated when @manoloteachgolf announces the lineup— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 5, 2022
Absolute energy to get the boys going before last night's game. pic.twitter.com/jsxqtxVpBt
- Hurricanes prospect Alexander Nikishin broke a few SKA records recently:
#LetsGoCanes prospect Alexander Nikishin broke 2 SKA records yesterday.— Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) December 2, 2022
One stood for 23 years. #KHL pic.twitter.com/peAyqvTtas
- Don Waddell recently sat down with The Athletic to discuss goaltenders, injuries, power play coaches, and more. [The Athletic $]
- Remember former Hurricane Tim Brent? Well he’s now a realtor who’s leading the way for a massive new development coming to Wendell. [TBJ]
- Inside Jason Robertson’s rise to stardom, nuggets on coaches, and the slow NHL trade market. [ESPN]
- Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon out approximately 4 weeks with injury. [Yahoo]
- Jakub Voracek is likely out the rest of the season due to a concussion. [NHL]
- What is Brock Boeser’s future with the Vancouver Canucks? [THN]
- Carey Price is facing backlash for speaking out against a gun control bill in Canada. [Yahoo]
