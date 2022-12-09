Storm Advisory 12/9/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Storm Advisory
- The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a pair of moves on the defensive side of their lineup ahead of their trip to Long Island:
The #Canes have assigned defenseman Dylan Coghlan to the @Chicago_Wolves on a conditioning stint.— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 7, 2022
He can spend up to 14 days with the team. Chicago has six games scheduled between today and December 21.https://t.co/pZm5QpH081
The #Canes have recalled defenseman Maxime Lajoie from the @Chicago_Wolves.https://t.co/XNfJYu9Nko— Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) December 8, 2022
- Frederik Andersen, Max Pacioretty, and Ondrej Kase were all on the ice for practice on Thursday, but one of the Canes’ ‘Big Three’ was not. [Hurricanes]
- For once, the Hurricanes sit near the top of the NHL in attendance. Who are the biggest risers and fallers since pre-covid? [The Athletic $]
- Can the Seattle Kraken continue to push and make a run for the playoffs in their second season? [The Hockey News]
- Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is out indefinitely as his family deals with an illness related issue. [ESPN]
- The Calder Cup has some new hardware:
New hardware for the @CalderCup. pic.twitter.com/ttIv2TcQyT— American Hockey League (@TheAHL) December 8, 2022
- Jordan Binnington is known to be just a little feisty, but he is also extremely frustrated with the way things are going for him and the St. Louis Blues. [The Athletic $]
- Tage Thompson has tied the record for the most goals in a single period by a NHL player after his offensive outburst on Wednesday night versus the Blue Jackets. [The Hockey News]
- Business lessons from the Gretzky’s office. [Sportico]
