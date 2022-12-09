 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Storm Advisory 12/9/22: NHL Daily News, Links and Roundup

The Canes make a pair of defensive transactions, attendance is up in Raleigh, and Tage Thompson goes off

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Carolina Hurricanes v Calgary Flames Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Storm Advisory

  • The Carolina Hurricanes have announced a pair of moves on the defensive side of their lineup ahead of their trip to Long Island:
  • Frederik Andersen, Max Pacioretty, and Ondrej Kase were all on the ice for practice on Thursday, but one of the Canes’ ‘Big Three’ was not. [Hurricanes]
  • For once, the Hurricanes sit near the top of the NHL in attendance. Who are the biggest risers and fallers since pre-covid? [The Athletic $]
  • Can the Seattle Kraken continue to push and make a run for the playoffs in their second season? [The Hockey News]
  • Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo is out indefinitely as his family deals with an illness related issue. [ESPN]
  • The Calder Cup has some new hardware:
  • Jordan Binnington is known to be just a little feisty, but he is also extremely frustrated with the way things are going for him and the St. Louis Blues. [The Athletic $]
  • Tage Thompson has tied the record for the most goals in a single period by a NHL player after his offensive outburst on Wednesday night versus the Blue Jackets. [The Hockey News]
  • Business lessons from the Gretzky’s office. [Sportico]

Loading comments...