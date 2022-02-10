Canes dropkick Bruins in Boston

It was a heavy night at TD Gardens, with the two teams combining for 74 hits, 30 penalty minutes and even a fight as the Carolina Hurricanes routed the Boston Bruins with a 6-0 victory Thursday night to sweep the season series.

Frederik Andersen was a crucial key to the win, playing big all night and posting a 34-save shutout, his second of the season — the first having been a 33 save shutout in October, also against Boston.

Teuvo Teravainen was also a key contributor in his return to the lineup as the Finnish winger picked up three primary assists in his first game action since January 27, Sebastian Aho notched two goals to reach the 20-goal mark for the sixth-straight season, and the captain, Jordan Staal, broke a nearly three-and-a-half month long goal drought.

The Hurricanes got the ball rolling early as Vincent “Prius” Trocheck cleaned up a rebound in front off of a Teuvo Teravainen power play shot.

And at that point in the game, it didn’t seem like it was going to be a blow out. The Bruins kept it a close game through 20 minutes thanks to some big Linus Ullmark saves, and Trocheck’s tally remained the lone goal.

But then the game blew up in the second period.

Early into the second, Trocheck and Seth Jarvis started generating chaos around the front of the net and after they managed to get more Bruins intertwined, the puck spurt free into the slot where Andrei Svechnikov was waiting to snipe it home through a crowd of bodies.

Soon after that, Ethan Bear stood up an attempted Boston zone exit at the blueline and got the puck back to Martin Necas for the reload. Necas skated it in and ripped a shot, Teravainen deflected it on net and the rebound went straight to Sebastian Aho for the putback.

Then late in the period, after Jordan Staal was stifled three times in a row, Jesper Fast decided to try a different approach and passed the puck out to an activated Brett Pesce who rifled it past Ullmark.

Near the start of the third, the Bruins managed to actually get a puck past Andersen, but it was because Nick Foligno steamrolled him in the crease and it was immediately waved off for goaltender interference.

Boston challenged the call, lost, and the Canes subsequently scored on the ensuing power play as Teravainen found Aho — of course — for his second of the evening.

And then fate finally allowed it. Staal finally managed to end his 37-game long goal-drought after he won a faceoff back to Brady Skjei and got to the slot to deflect the shot past Ullmark.

It was just the second time in franchise history that the Canes had swept a season series with the Bruins and they did it by a combined score of 16-1 over three games.

The Canes will continue on their “Reschedule Tour’ as they head to Minnesota to take on the Wild Saturday evening at 8 p.m.