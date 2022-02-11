 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 2/11/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

The Hurricanes make a cryptic Tweet, coaching changes around the league, and the Coyotes secure a new home

By Cody Hagan
NHL: FEB 10 Canadiens press conference Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • No matter your political views, you have to admit the Governor of North Carolina is out here dropping bombs:
  • The Carolina Hurricanes are known for their Twitter jokes and gimmicks. It’s kinda a big deal for them in case you didn’t know that. So when they posted this Tweet a couple days ago and people that are far better at math than we are figured out the answer was most likely 30, it led many to believe the tweet was a cryptic message. Was there something hidden there or just a fun riddle for guest engagement? Is this a prequel to a big announcement that many have waited on or something else? What do you think?
  • North of the border a couple of coaches recently got relieved of their duties. First is was Montreal who let go of Dominique Ducharme and replaced him with Martin St. Louis. [ESPN]
  • Next it was the Edmonton Oilers who showed Dave Tippett the door as they look to turn their season around. [ESPN]
  • 32 Thoughts touches on both coaching changes, trades, and much more. [Sportsnet]
  • With John Forslund heading to TNT to do a National broadcast, the Seattle Kraken will feature the first ever all-black NHL TV broadcast. [NHL]
  • The Arizona Coyotes will share an arena with ASU for at least three seasons after state approves agreement. [Sportsnet]
  • Curtis McElhinney finally received his 2021 Stanley Cup Championship ring during Tampa’s recent trip to Denver:

