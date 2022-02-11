Storm Advisory 2/11/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
- Recap: Canes dropkick Bruins in Boston
- Metropolitan Division Weekly Roundup: Kicking Off the Second Half
- No matter your political views, you have to admit the Governor of North Carolina is out here dropping bombs:
Another impressive win by our @Canes against the @NHL Bruins tonight. Wouldn’t have mattered if the Lamborghini Marchand @Bmarch63 had played. His cheap shots last night will give him a lot more time to post pretentious, misleading smaller hockey market tripe anyway.— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) February 11, 2022
- The Carolina Hurricanes are known for their Twitter jokes and gimmicks. It’s kinda a big deal for them in case you didn’t know that. So when they posted this Tweet a couple days ago and people that are far better at math than we are figured out the answer was most likely 30, it led many to believe the tweet was a cryptic message. Was there something hidden there or just a fun riddle for guest engagement? Is this a prequel to a big announcement that many have waited on or something else? What do you think?
One fish,— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 9, 2022
Two fish,
Solve this,
That's our wish pic.twitter.com/qInJQhbFSW
- North of the border a couple of coaches recently got relieved of their duties. First is was Montreal who let go of Dominique Ducharme and replaced him with Martin St. Louis. [ESPN]
- Next it was the Edmonton Oilers who showed Dave Tippett the door as they look to turn their season around. [ESPN]
- 32 Thoughts touches on both coaching changes, trades, and much more. [Sportsnet]
- With John Forslund heading to TNT to do a National broadcast, the Seattle Kraken will feature the first ever all-black NHL TV broadcast. [NHL]
- The Arizona Coyotes will share an arena with ASU for at least three seasons after state approves agreement. [Sportsnet]
- Curtis McElhinney finally received his 2021 Stanley Cup Championship ring during Tampa’s recent trip to Denver:
Curtis McElhinney finally got his 2021 Stanley Cup ring when the Lightning visited Denver Wednesday.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) February 10, 2022
McElhinney won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021 with Tampa Bay.
@TBLightningpic.twitter.com/Ose1f2urRG
