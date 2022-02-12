Carolina Hurricanes @ Minnesota Wild: Game Preview

Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-3) @ Minnesota Wild (28-11-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 46 Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET Xcel Energy Center — St. Paul, MN Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Silver Seven https://www.silversevensens.com/ Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes have already gotten a few games under their belt as they returned from the All-Star break and immediately headed out on the road. They’re 1-1-1 this week, with the biggest blemish being yet another loss to the Ottawa Senators. Their trouncing of the Boston Bruins more than makes up for their Ottawa-based woes, anyway.

The team heads now to Minnesota to wrap up this trip, taking on the Minnesota Wild. The Wild currently sit in third place in the Central Division with 59 points. While the Avalanche are running away with that division, the rest of the standings are close, with just eight points separating second place (Nashville) and fifth (Dallas).

Unsurprisingly, the Wild are led once again by Kirill Kaprizov. Fresh off of a charming performance in the All-Star Skills Competition, Kaprizov has 53 points in 41 games and is on pace to record well over 100 points this season. The Hurricanes have yet to face off against the young star, who brings a level of excitement and creativity to the Wild that the team has long been missing.

Of course, the Hurricanes are a team filled with dynamic scorers of their own, who will look to make life tough on the Wild. Goaltenders Cam Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen have largely split time this season. While Talbot has the better record (18-8-1), Kahkonen has the better stats (2.44 GAA, .924 Sv %) and has wins in four of his last five games. (Granted, those games were against Chicago, Montreal, and the Islanders.)

With the Wild having played just one game in the past week, will they have some rust to shake off? Let’s see how the teams compare before puck drop:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Wild Category Hurricanes Wild Record 32-10-3 28-11-3 Goals/Game 3.51 3.74 Goals Against/Game 2.36 2.83 Shots/Game 33.38 32.93 Face Off Win % 53.8% 48.2% Power Play % (Rank) 24.8% (8th) 19.2% (19th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.3% (1st) 80.1% (15th) ES Corsi For % 54.89% 50.72% ES PDO 101.63 102.34 PIM/Game 09:17 11:08

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Cam Talbot Category Frederik Andersen Cam Talbot Record 25-6-1 18-8-1 Save % .930 .913 GAA 2.01 2.81

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Kaapo Kahkonen Category Antti Raanta Kaapo Kahkonen Record 6-3-1 10-3-2 Save % .909 .924 GAA 2.39 2.44

Game Notes