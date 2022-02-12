Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will wrap up their four-game, six-day road trip Saturday night in Minnesota, taking on the Wild.
Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was on COVID protocol, has rejoined the Hurricanes in Minnesota, and he’ll be a game-time decision Saturday night. It’ll be Frederik Andersen’s net for the Canes, with the Danish goaltender coming off a shutout win over the Bruins.
The Wild made a trade Saturday morning, sending goalie Andrew Hammond to Montreal in exchange for Brandon Baddock. That doesn’t really affect the Canes Saturday night, but that’s what’s going on in Minnesota.
What will affect the Hurricanes will be the return of Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who missed the last two games with injury.
Here’s how the teams will lineup Saturday:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Seth Jarvis
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Scratches: Brendan Smith, One of Jordan Martinook/Jesperi Kotkaniemi/Derek Stepan/Steven Lorentz
Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Matz Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Bradnon Duhaime
Matt Boldy - Frederick Gaudreau - Kevin Fiala
Connor Dewar - Nico Sturm - Victor Rask
Alex Goligoski - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Matt Dumba
Dmitry Kulikov - Jon Merrill
Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratches, Injuries and Suspensions: Jordie Benn (healthy), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Marcus Foligno (suspended)
