Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Canes wrap up the road trip in Minnesota Saturday night.

By Alec_Sawyer
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-3) @ Minnesota Wild (28-11-3)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 46

Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Xcel Energy Center — St. Paul, MN

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

The Hurricanes will wrap up their four-game, six-day road trip Saturday night in Minnesota, taking on the Wild.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was on COVID protocol, has rejoined the Hurricanes in Minnesota, and he’ll be a game-time decision Saturday night. It’ll be Frederik Andersen’s net for the Canes, with the Danish goaltender coming off a shutout win over the Bruins.

The Wild made a trade Saturday morning, sending goalie Andrew Hammond to Montreal in exchange for Brandon Baddock. That doesn’t really affect the Canes Saturday night, but that’s what’s going on in Minnesota.

What will affect the Hurricanes will be the return of Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who missed the last two games with injury.

Here’s how the teams will lineup Saturday:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Seth Jarvis
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Scratches: Brendan Smith, One of Jordan Martinook/Jesperi Kotkaniemi/Derek Stepan/Steven Lorentz

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Matz Zuccarello
Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Bradnon Duhaime
Matt Boldy - Frederick Gaudreau - Kevin Fiala
Connor Dewar - Nico Sturm - Victor Rask

Alex Goligoski - Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin - Matt Dumba
Dmitry Kulikov - Jon Merrill

Cam Talbot
Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratches, Injuries and Suspensions: Jordie Benn (healthy), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Marcus Foligno (suspended)

