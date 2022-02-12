Carolina Hurricanes at Minnesota Wild: Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (32-10-3) @ Minnesota Wild (28-11-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 46 Saturday, February 12, 2022 - 8:00 p.m. ET Xcel Energy Center — St. Paul, MN Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Silver Seven https://www.silversevensens.com/ Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will wrap up their four-game, six-day road trip Saturday night in Minnesota, taking on the Wild.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who was on COVID protocol, has rejoined the Hurricanes in Minnesota, and he’ll be a game-time decision Saturday night. It’ll be Frederik Andersen’s net for the Canes, with the Danish goaltender coming off a shutout win over the Bruins.

The Wild made a trade Saturday morning, sending goalie Andrew Hammond to Montreal in exchange for Brandon Baddock. That doesn’t really affect the Canes Saturday night, but that’s what’s going on in Minnesota.

What will affect the Hurricanes will be the return of Minnesota defenseman Matt Dumba, who missed the last two games with injury.

Here’s how the teams will lineup Saturday:

Carolina Hurricanes

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Seth Jarvis

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Scratches: Brendan Smith, One of Jordan Martinook/Jesperi Kotkaniemi/Derek Stepan/Steven Lorentz

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov - Ryan Hartman - Matz Zuccarello

Jordan Greenway - Joel Eriksson Ek - Bradnon Duhaime

Matt Boldy - Frederick Gaudreau - Kevin Fiala

Connor Dewar - Nico Sturm - Victor Rask

Alex Goligoski - Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin - Matt Dumba

Dmitry Kulikov - Jon Merrill

Cam Talbot

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratches, Injuries and Suspensions: Jordie Benn (healthy), Nick Bjugstad (upper body), Marcus Foligno (suspended)