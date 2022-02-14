Storm Advisory 2/14/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It:
About Last Night: Costly Mistakes
Reading Assignments:
6⃣2⃣ points on the season for @43_Kadri, a new career-high! pic.twitter.com/SsVuIMbA7e— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 13, 2022
- Despite losses, the Montreal Canadiens are making strides under St. Louis. [SportsNet]
- Colorado expand their winning footprint,
- Full guide to the Men’s Olympic Hockey Tournament [NBC]
With 4 goals today, Jeff Skinner recorded a single-game career high and logged the 14th 4-goal game in Sabres history.— Sabres PR (@SabresPR) February 13, 2022
- Jack Eichel is nearing his return, could be active as early as Wednesday. They will need to be cap compliant. [Colorado Hockey Now]
- NHL trade deadline trade bait list. [TSN]
JT Miller goes coast to coast #Canucks pic.twitter.com/sRKaczWI0Z— NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) February 9, 2022
- Avs expand their point streak to 19 games. [NHL]
