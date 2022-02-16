Carolina Hurricanes vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Florida Panthers (32-10-5) vs Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 47 Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - 7:30 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: TNT Network Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Litter Box Cats Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

It’s a battle of the titans tonight in Raleigh as two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference face off. The Carolina Hurricanes will make their TNT debut tonight as they look to turn their fortunes around having lost three of their past four games coming off the All-Star break.

For the Florida Panthers, this is their first game since February 1st which was a 5-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Things do not get any easier for the Cats after tonight as they next head to Minnesota to face the Wild who just took down the Hurricanes on Saturday.

If you are the Carolina Hurricanes nothing is a must win these days since the team is comfortably in a playoff spot but for a morale stand point this feels like a must win. They have yet to beat the Panthers this season going 0-1-1 against them so far. Coming off a terrible road trip that saw them go 1-2-1, Rod Brind’Amour will want his team to show up and show off in a big home game that is being covered on national television.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Panthers Category Hurricanes Panthers Record 32-11-3 32-10-5 Goals/Game 3.48 4.08 Goals Against/Game 2.37 2.89 Shots/Game 33.50 36.60 Face Off Win % 53.9% 46.6% Power Play % (Rank) 24.8% (7th) 21.1% (14th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.4% (1st) 78.8% (19th) ES Corsi For % 54.88% 55.77% ES PDO 101.37 102.31 PIM/Game 09:13 09:30

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Sergei Bobrovsky Category Frederik Andersen Sergei Bobrovsky Record 25-7-1 23-4-3 Save % .929 .920 GAA 2.04 2.56

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Jonas Johansson Category Antti Raanta Jonas Johansson Record 6-3-1 3-2-1 Save % .909 .885 GAA 2.39 3.73

Game Notes

On paper these two teams are eerily similar. Both are a smaller market team that is a top contender in the East. Both are being led by a resurgence from their number one goalie and both have very good scoring balance up and down their lineup.

The key match-up will be Florida’s offense versus Carolina’s defense. The Panthers lead the league in GF/60 at 4.09 and the Hurricanes lead the league in GA/60 at just 2.37.

Another key area to watch will be in the face-off dots. Florida ranks 31st at just 46.6% win rate whereas as the center-heavy Hurricanes rank 3rd winning 53.9% of the time.

Andrei Svechnikov is as hot as you can get having points in three straight and 18 points in his last 12 games.

Nino Neiderreiter will play in his 200th game for the Carolina Hurricanes tonight.

Derek Stepan needs one more point for 500 career points in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are 43-17-3-4 all-time at home versus the Panthers.

Storm Advisory