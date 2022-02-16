Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers: Lineups and Game Discussion

Florida Panthers (32-10-5) vs Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-3) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 47

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 - 7:30 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: TNT Network

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

There was a time not too long ago when a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers was little more than an opportunity for certain segments of hockey fandom (especially those north of the Mason-Dixon Line) to dunk on the “Southleast Division.” A national television broadcast of these teams? Ha! What nonsense.

Funny how times change, isn’t it?

(Well, at least they mostly do, but some things will never change:)

Who’s excited for Panthers vs. Panthers tonight? pic.twitter.com/jekp0AQOUL — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) February 16, 2022

The Hurricanes, as we well know, have been treading water - at best - since the All-Star break ended. Paul Maurice always used to warn about the first game back from a long road trip being a difficult one, and that was the case no matter who the opponent was. A matchup against a fellow Cup contender makes that even more perilous.

But then again, the Panthers have been off for two weeks now, for some reason. So they might be shaking off some rust as well, although both teams are entirely healthy and it will be best-on-best tonight.

The Hurricanes will make one minor change, with Steven Lorentz entering the lineup at the expense of Derek Stepan. Other than that, things will look very similar to how we saw them in Saturday’s frustrating loss to the Wild:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov - Vincent Trocheck - Seth Jarvis

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Steven Lorentz

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Injuries and Scratches: Derek Stepan (healthy), Brendan Smith (healthy)

The Panthers were the league’s hottest team in January, rocketing to the top of the Atlantic Division while dealing with a spate of injuries. Included in that 14-3-1 post-Christmas run was a 4-3 overtime win over Alex Lyon (remember him?) and the Hurricanes at PNC on January 8, their second win over the Canes this season. A win tonight would give the Panthers their first season sweep of the Hurricanes since the 2015-16 season.

The time off after the All-Star break allowed the Panthers to get healthy, and with the exception of Joe Thornton (who has been out but is now on IR to open a roster spot), everyone is back for the Panthers tonight except for Noel Acciari, who was moved off LTIR yesterday but will not play tonight.

Here’s how they’ll line up:

Carter Verhaeghe - Sasha Barkov - Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Huberdeau - Sam Bennett - Owen Tippett

Mason Marchment - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart

Ryan Lomberg - Eetu Luostarinen - Patric Hornqvist

MacKenzie Weegar - Aaron Ekblad

Gus Forsling - Radko Gudas

Lucas Carlsson - Brandon Montour

Sergei Bobrovsky

Jonas Johansson

Injuries and Scratches: Frank Vatrano (healthy), Noel Acciari (injury recovery), Olli Juolevi (undisclosed), Markus Nutivaara (LTIR lower body), Joe Thornton (IR undisclosed), Maxim Mamin (IR undisclosed), Chase Priskie (IR undisclosed)

Tonight’s Officials

Referees: Francois St. Laurent #8, Gord Dwyer #19

Linesmen: Mark Shewchyk #92, Bryan Pancich #94