Carolina Hurricanes vs Nashville Predators: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Nashville Predators (28-17-4) vs Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-4) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 48 Friday, February 18, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: On The Forecheck

For the second and final time this season the Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators will face-off in a rematch of last years playoffs. Way back on Oct. 16 the Hurricanes took down the Predators 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena.

The stakes were far different back then than they are now. The Hurricanes find themselves desperate to stop the bleeding as they have lost four out of five games since the All-Star break and have not looked like a top-tier team while doing so. Carolina loves to play a high-octane game where they win by being the hardest working team on the ice. Recently they have not been able to control games and enforce their style on other teams as seen in their most recent loss to the Florida Panthers were they were held to just 2 shots in the 3rd period and overtime session combined.

For Nashville, they are struggling as well having gone just 4-5-1 in their past ten games. The Predators are clawing to stay in a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference and outside of Juuse Saros and Roman Josi they don’t have much of an identity. Josi is their leading scorer and Saros made his first ever All-Star appearance this season.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Predators Category Hurricanes Predators Record 32-11-4 28-17-4 Goals/Game 3.45 3.04 Goals Against/Game 2.38 2.78 Shots/Game 33.17 29.33 Face Off Win % 53.6% 50.8% Power Play % (Rank) 24.1% (9th) 24.3% (8th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.8% (1st) 80.6% (14th) ES Corsi For % 54.64% 50.18% ES PDO 101.51 101.04 PIM/Game 09:16 12:52

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Juuse Saros Category Frederik Andersen Juuse Saros Record 25-7-2 24-14-3 Save % .928 .924 GAA 2.07 2.45

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta David Rittich Category Antti Raanta David Rittich Record 6-3-1 3-2-1 Save % .909 .882 GAA 2.39 3.05

Game Notes

There’s a good chance Antti Raanta is in net tonight as he seeks his 100th career NHL victory.

Derek Stepan continues to sit one point shy of 500 NHL points. After the effort displayed against Florida it would seem like Stepan could be inserted in to the lineup tonight to provide some energy.

Jordan Staal is starting to see the score sheet as he now has four points in his past four games. That matches his point production for his previous 23 games combined.

Nashville has lost three straight games and four of their last five overall so this will be a game of two teams desperate for a win.

Carolina holds an all-time record of 13-3-1-3 against the Predators at home.

Storm Advisory

