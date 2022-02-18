Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: Lineups and Game Discussion

Nashville Predators (28-17-4) vs Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-4) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 48 Friday, February 18, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: On The Forecheck Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will go for a season sweep of the Predators tonight after beating them in their second game of the season way back in October. They’ll also look to reverse a recent mini skid that’s seen them lose four of their last five games.

The lineup will look a little different, with Brendan Smith drawing in for Ethan Bear on the blue line, and a couple game time decisions, including Seth Jarvis, who blocked a shot with his foot in Wednesday’s game against Florida.

Here’s how the team lineup up in today’s morning skate, with Frederik Andersen expected to start in net:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov

Steven Lorentz - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jepser Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan / Seth Jarvis*

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Frederik Andersen

Antti Raanta

Healthy scratch: Ethan Bear

It does not appear Nashville held a morning skate Friday, but here’s how the team lined up in its previous game against Washington:

Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene

Eeli Tolvanen - Ryan Johansen - Luke Kunin

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot

Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Mattias Ekholm - Alexandre Carrier

Mark Borowiecki - Matt Benning

Juuse Saros

David Rittich