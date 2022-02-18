Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will go for a season sweep of the Predators tonight after beating them in their second game of the season way back in October. They’ll also look to reverse a recent mini skid that’s seen them lose four of their last five games.
The lineup will look a little different, with Brendan Smith drawing in for Ethan Bear on the blue line, and a couple game time decisions, including Seth Jarvis, who blocked a shot with his foot in Wednesday’s game against Florida.
Here’s how the team lineup up in today’s morning skate, with Frederik Andersen expected to start in net:
Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Steven Lorentz - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jepser Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan / Seth Jarvis*
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Brendan Smith
Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta
Healthy scratch: Ethan Bear
It does not appear Nashville held a morning skate Friday, but here’s how the team lined up in its previous game against Washington:
Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene
Eeli Tolvanen - Ryan Johansen - Luke Kunin
Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot
Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino
Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
Mattias Ekholm - Alexandre Carrier
Mark Borowiecki - Matt Benning
Juuse Saros
David Rittich
Loading comments...