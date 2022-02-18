 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Nashville Predators: Lineups and Game Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to get back in the win column after dropping three of their last four tonight.

By Andrew Schnittker
/ new
Florida Panthers v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville Predators (28-17-4) vs Carolina Hurricanes (32-11-4)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 48

Friday, February 18, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: On The Forecheck

The Hurricanes will go for a season sweep of the Predators tonight after beating them in their second game of the season way back in October. They’ll also look to reverse a recent mini skid that’s seen them lose four of their last five games.

The lineup will look a little different, with Brendan Smith drawing in for Ethan Bear on the blue line, and a couple game time decisions, including Seth Jarvis, who blocked a shot with his foot in Wednesday’s game against Florida.

Here’s how the team lineup up in today’s morning skate, with Frederik Andersen expected to start in net:

Teuvo Teravainen - Sebastian Aho - Andrei Svechnikov
Steven Lorentz - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jepser Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Derek Stepan / Seth Jarvis*

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Frederik Andersen
Antti Raanta

Healthy scratch: Ethan Bear

It does not appear Nashville held a morning skate Friday, but here’s how the team lined up in its previous game against Washington:

Filip Forsberg - Mikael Granlund - Matt Duchene
Eeli Tolvanen - Ryan Johansen - Luke Kunin
Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot
Cole Smith - Michael McCarron - Philip Tomasino

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro
Mattias Ekholm - Alexandre Carrier
Mark Borowiecki - Matt Benning

Juuse Saros
David Rittich

