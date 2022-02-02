Storm Advisory 2/2/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

We want to start off today by sending our condolences to the family of Dave Olsen. He was the General Manager at PNC Arena for nearly two decades and he impacted every life he touched while there. He will be greatly missed.

The official press release from the Hurricanes can be read here. [Canes]

The outpouring of support from the community was felt largely. Here are just a few of those:

An industry leader, an "Arena Dad," a friendly smile, a loyal supporter - Dave Olsen was all of these and much more.



He cared fiercely for his family, teammates, and guests, and would always lend a helping hand wherever needed.



Blessed to know him. Rest easy, DO. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i1oAV5M4UD — PNC Arena (@PNCArena) January 31, 2022

NC State is incredibly saddened by the passing of Dave Olsen. For over two decades Dave was a great partner to NC State Athletics and a constant at our men’s basketball games at PNC Arena. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends. https://t.co/Pk8yD75858 — NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 31, 2022

Tough, sad day at 1400 Edwards Mill Rd.



It’s often said an arena is “the house that so-and-so built.” PNC Arena was, literally, the house that Dave Olsen built. His legacy lives on during every event there, and through the many people whose lives he touched. https://t.co/Lg92fSP1Ov — Mike Sundheim (@MikeSundheim) January 31, 2022

This is so sad. I only met Dave once, he had heard I was having a stalker situation and he went out of his way to personally meet with me and make sure PNC Arena felt safe. It meant so much, it felt like he really cared about my safety and he didn't even know me. https://t.co/vSNNIbcbjp — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) January 31, 2022

Dave was a really good people person and a phenomenal storyteller. Fortunate to have spoken on many panels with Dave over the years and he had a way of telling stories that even though you had heard it 15 times already and knew the punchlines, you couldn’t wait to hear it again. https://t.co/l9XtG1N2iZ — Mike Forman (@MForman5) January 31, 2022

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

Congrats to Freddie Andersen on being named the second star of the week by the NHL:

2nd Star last week. All-Star this week ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yvVkBrY9y0 — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) January 31, 2022

Free tonight? Hop over to Reddit for an AMA with Wade Minter: