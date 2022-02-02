 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 2/2/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Today’s Storm Advisory is dedicated to the memory of Dave Olsen, the longtime PNC Arena General Manager who passed away on Monday

By Cody Hagan
Edmonton Oilers v Carolina Hurricanes: Game 2 Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

We want to start off today by sending our condolences to the family of Dave Olsen. He was the General Manager at PNC Arena for nearly two decades and he impacted every life he touched while there. He will be greatly missed.

The official press release from the Hurricanes can be read here. [Canes]

The outpouring of support from the community was felt largely. Here are just a few of those:

In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Congrats to Freddie Andersen on being named the second star of the week by the NHL:
  • Free tonight? Hop over to Reddit for an AMA with Wade Minter:
  • Taking a look back at the life of Dave Olsen and his impact on the community. [N&O]
  • Eric Staal has been named the captain of Team Canada for the 2022 Olympics. [Sportsnet]
  • Willie O’Ree is set to receive the Congressional Gold Medal from President Biden. [THN]
  • ‘A nightmare all around’: NHL team executives frustrated over Arizona Coyotes’ plan to play at university arena. [The Athletic $]
  • The NHL has announced Las Vegas-themed skills competition events for All-Star Game including a pair of outdoor activities. [ESPN]
  • Relaxed COVID restrictions are coming to the NHL after the All-Star break. [CBC]

