Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins: Preview, Lineups and Game Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (33-11-4) at Pittsburgh Penguins (31-12-8) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 49 Sunday, February 20, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. ET PPG Paints Arena — Pittsburgh, PA Watch: Bally Sports South, NHL Network (Out of Market) Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: PensBurgh

First place in the Metropolitan Division is up for grabs in Pittsburgh Sunday afternoon, as the Canes and Penguins come into a matinee meeting both sitting at 70 points (though the Canes have three games in hand).

If it feels like it’s been awhile since you’ve seen the Pens, that’s because it has been. With Sunday’s matchup the first of the year between the division foes, this is the first time the Hurricanes and Penguins are meeting since March of 2020.

It’s also the first game of a very odd back-to-back for the Canes, who will follow up a Sunday afternoon tilt in Pittsburgh with a rare Monday afternoon appearance in Philadelphia.

For the Canes, Pittsburgh native Vincent Trocheck is a question mark for the road trip, with Rod Brind’Amour saying Saturday he was “hopeful” Trocheck would be able to go without knowing any real update.

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Penguins Category Hurricanes Penguins Record 33-11-4 31-12-8 Goals/Game 3.48 3.29 Goals Against/Game 2.40 2.57 Shots/Game 33.10 34.84 Face Off Win % 53.6% 50.6% Power Play % (Rank) 24.8% (7th) 21.4% (12th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.9% (1st) 87.1% (2nd) ES Corsi For % 54.51% 52.52% ES PDO 101.56 100.58 PIM/Game 09:15 06:28

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Louis Domingue Category Frederik Andersen Louis Domingue Record 26-7-2 1-0-0 Save % .927 .976 GAA 2.10 0.98

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Tristan Jarry Category Antti Raanta Tristan Jarry Record 6-3-1 25-9-6 Save % .909 .923 GAA 2.39 2.25

Game Notes

The Canes and Penguins are meeting for the first time since March 8, 2020. That game, the penultimate for Carolina before the 2020 season was shut down, was a 6-2 Canes win featuring goals from Morgan Geekie (x2), Jaccob Slavin, Jake Gardiner and Justin Williams (x2). Times have certainly changed.

Carolina is 65-68-11-7 all time against the Penguins, and 29-36-6-4 in Pittsburgh.

Sunday will be Nino Niederreiter’s 700th NHL game.

Antti Raanta is one win away from 100 in his NHL career. He’ll likely have the opportunity to get that at some point in the next two days.

Derek Stepan is sitting at 499 NHL points, a number he’s been at for the last four games.

Lineups

Carolina Hurricanes

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Steven Lorentz - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Derek Stepan - Seth Jarvis

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Brendan Smith

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Injuries and Scratches: Ethan Bear (healthy), Vincent Trocheck (upper body, game-time decision)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Danton Heinen - Evgeni Malkin - Jeff Carter

Brock McGinn - Evan Rodrigues - Kasperi Kapanen

Zach Aston-Reese - Brian Boyle - Dominik Simon

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Marcus Pettersson - John Marino

Mike Matheson - Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Casey DeSmith

Injuries and Scratches: Mark Friedman (healthy), Radim Zohorna (healthy), Jason Zuker (core), Teddy Blueger (jaw), Louis Domingue (lower body), Drew O’Connor (upper body)