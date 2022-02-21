Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Lineups and Discussion

Carolina Hurricanes (34-11-4) at Philadelphia Flyers (15-15-9) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 40 Monday, February 21, 2022 - 3:00 p.m. ET Wells Fargo Center — Philadelphia, PA Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: Broad Street Hockey Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The Hurricanes will look to extend their winning streak to three games and their point streak to four Monday with another matinee in the state of Pennsylvania, this time against a team a bit further down the standings in the Philadelphia Flyers.

This game is a reschedule of the one that was postponed due to COVID issues for the Flyers Jan. 11, even though the Flyers were able to practice with a full lineup that day despite those issues.

Here’s a look at how these two teams match up:

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Flyers Category Hurricanes Flyers Record 34-11-4 15-25-9 Goals/Game 3.49 2.55 Goals Against/Game 2.41 3.43 Shots/Game 33.04 30.53 Face Off Win % 53.6% 53.2% Power Play % (Rank) 25.2% (6th) 14.7% (30th) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.6% (1st) 76.0% (24th) ES Corsi For % 54.34% 47.45% ES PDO 101.66 99.25 PIM/Game 09:13 08:41

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Martin Jones Category Frederik Andersen Martin Jones Record 26-7-2 6-9-2 Save % .927 .898 GAA 2.10 3.58

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Tristan Jarry Category Antti Raanta Tristan Jarry Record 6-3-1 25-9-6 Save % .909 .923 GAA 2.39 2.25

Game Notes

This is the third meeting between these two teams this year. The Flyers picked up a 2-1 win in Raleigh in early November, and the Hurricanes won 6-3 in the city of brotherly love on Black Friday.

The Hurricanes are 48-73-14-15 all time against the Flyers, and 22-39-5-9 in Philadelphia.

Keep an eye on Sebastian Aho, who scored the game-winning goal in Pittsburgh yesterday; he has 20 points in 19 career games against the Flyers.

Teuvo Teravainen’s next point will be his 300th as a Hurricane.

Frederik Andersen will start in net for the Hurricanes in this one, and Brendan Smith, who took a puck to the face in Pittsburgh, is out. Here’s how the team projects to line up:

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen

Steven Lorentz - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas

Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast

Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis

Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Ian Cole - Ethan Bear

Antti Raanta

Frederik Andersen

Flyers goalie Carter Hart is out today with an eye infection. Here’s how the Flyers project to line up:

Oskar Lindblom — Claude Giroux — Cam Atkinson

James van Riemsdyk — Scott Laughton — Travis Konecny

Max Willman — Morgan Frost — Gerry Mayhew

Isaac Ratcliffe — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwen

Ivan Provorov — Justin Braun

Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen

Keith Yandle — Nick Seeler

Martin Jones

Kirill Ustimenko