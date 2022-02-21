Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Game Preview, Lineups and Discussion

The Hurricanes will look to extend their winning streak to three games and their point streak to four Monday with another matinee in the state of Pennsylvania, this time against a team a bit further down the standings in the Philadelphia Flyers.
This game is a reschedule of the one that was postponed due to COVID issues for the Flyers Jan. 11, even though the Flyers were able to practice with a full lineup that day despite those issues.
Here’s a look at how these two teams match up:
Vital Statistics
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Flyers
|Category
|Hurricanes
|Flyers
|Record
|34-11-4
|15-25-9
|Goals/Game
|3.49
|2.55
|Goals Against/Game
|2.41
|3.43
|Shots/Game
|33.04
|30.53
|Face Off Win %
|53.6%
|53.2%
|Power Play % (Rank)
|25.2% (6th)
|14.7% (30th)
|Penalty Kill % (Rank)
|89.6% (1st)
|76.0% (24th)
|ES Corsi For %
|54.34%
|47.45%
|ES PDO
|101.66
|99.25
|PIM/Game
|09:13
|08:41
Goaltender #1
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Martin Jones
|Category
|Frederik Andersen
|Martin Jones
|Record
|26-7-2
|6-9-2
|Save %
|.927
|.898
|GAA
|2.10
|3.58
Goaltender #2
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Tristan Jarry
|Category
|Antti Raanta
|Tristan Jarry
|Record
|6-3-1
|25-9-6
|Save %
|.909
|.923
|GAA
|2.39
|2.25
Game Notes
- This is the third meeting between these two teams this year. The Flyers picked up a 2-1 win in Raleigh in early November, and the Hurricanes won 6-3 in the city of brotherly love on Black Friday.
- The Hurricanes are 48-73-14-15 all time against the Flyers, and 22-39-5-9 in Philadelphia.
- Keep an eye on Sebastian Aho, who scored the game-winning goal in Pittsburgh yesterday; he has 20 points in 19 career games against the Flyers.
- Teuvo Teravainen’s next point will be his 300th as a Hurricane.
Frederik Andersen will start in net for the Hurricanes in this one, and Brendan Smith, who took a puck to the face in Pittsburgh, is out. Here’s how the team projects to line up:
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Teuvo Teravainen
Steven Lorentz - Vincent Trocheck - Martin Necas
Nino Niederreiter - Jordan Staal - Jesper Fast
Jordan Martinook - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Seth Jarvis
Jaccob Slavin - Tony DeAngelo
Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
Ian Cole - Ethan Bear
Antti Raanta
Frederik Andersen
Flyers goalie Carter Hart is out today with an eye infection. Here’s how the Flyers project to line up:
Oskar Lindblom — Claude Giroux — Cam Atkinson
James van Riemsdyk — Scott Laughton — Travis Konecny
Max Willman — Morgan Frost — Gerry Mayhew
Isaac Ratcliffe — Patrick Brown — Zack MacEwen
Ivan Provorov — Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim — Rasmus Ristolainen
Keith Yandle — Nick Seeler
Martin Jones
Kirill Ustimenko
