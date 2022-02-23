 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Storm Advisory 2/23/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

Jesperi Kotkaniemi hits his stride, Ryan Dzingel gets moved twice, and what is next for hockey in China?

By Cody Hagan
In Case You Missed It

Reading Assignments

  • Catching up on the news from the weekend, congrats to Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric who was at PNC Arena last month for NASCAR Day:
  • Here’s a good article from that day where Cindric and Ryan Blaney talk about how much fun they had visiting PNC Arena. [Hurricanes]
  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is hitting his stride as the Hurricanes head in to the second half of their season. [Hurricanes]
  • Loose pucks: Overanalyzing everything the Hurricanes do, SAT line supremacy, Pyotr Kochetkov gets feisty and more. [The Athletic $]
  • Ryan Dzingel is on the move for the second time in a matter of days as the San Jose Sharks picked him up off waivers after he was recently traded from Arizona to Toronto. [SJN]
  • Color of Hockey: Montgomery matriarch of inner-city game in Twin Cities. [NHL]
  • NHL trade deadline 2022: Tiers of forwards, defensemen, goalies available. [ESPN+ $]
  • The NHL has chosen not to punish Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon after he slashed a linesman showing once again the league will do anything to avoid negative publicity towards its stars. [CHN]
  • What’s next for hockey in China now that the Olympics are over? [THN]

