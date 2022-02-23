Storm Advisory 2/23/22: NHL News, Daily Links and Roundup

In Case You Missed It
Reading Assignments
- Catching up on the news from the weekend, congrats to Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric who was at PNC Arena last month for NASCAR Day:
The #Daytona500 champ: Huge Caniac— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 21, 2022
Congrats @AustinCindric on the big win! pic.twitter.com/3tWtmqlk8n
- Here’s a good article from that day where Cindric and Ryan Blaney talk about how much fun they had visiting PNC Arena. [Hurricanes]
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi is hitting his stride as the Hurricanes head in to the second half of their season. [Hurricanes]
- Loose pucks: Overanalyzing everything the Hurricanes do, SAT line supremacy, Pyotr Kochetkov gets feisty and more. [The Athletic $]
- Ryan Dzingel is on the move for the second time in a matter of days as the San Jose Sharks picked him up off waivers after he was recently traded from Arizona to Toronto. [SJN]
- Color of Hockey: Montgomery matriarch of inner-city game in Twin Cities. [NHL]
- NHL trade deadline 2022: Tiers of forwards, defensemen, goalies available. [ESPN+ $]
- The NHL has chosen not to punish Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon after he slashed a linesman showing once again the league will do anything to avoid negative publicity towards its stars. [CHN]
- What’s next for hockey in China now that the Olympics are over? [THN]
Loading comments...