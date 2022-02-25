Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

Columbus Blue Jackets (26-23-10 vs Carolina Hurricanes (35-11-4) 2021-22 Regular Season Game 52 Friday, February 25, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC Watch: Bally Sports South Listen: 99.9 The Fan SBN Opposition: The Cannon Follow Canes Country on Social Media Twitter @CanesCountry Facebook Canes Country Instagram @canescountrypix

The fourth and final meeting between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes will take place tonight in Raleigh as the Canes look for revenge against a team that embarrassed them at home the last time they played.

After the Hurricanes shamed the Blue Jackets on Jan. 1 by scoring seven goals in the third period and overcoming a 4-0 deficit, the Blue Jackets responded by blanking Carolina 6-0 in Raleigh on January 13th. That game featured the NHL debut of Jack LaFontaine and was no doubt the worst game Carolina has played all season.

Can Carolina extract revenge as they end the season series with the Blue Jackets? Or will Columbus even the series at 2-2 and ruin the momentum the Canes have coming off a four-point sweep of Pennsylvania?

Vital Statistics Category Hurricanes Blue Jackets Category Hurricanes Blue Jackets Record 35-11-4 26-23-1 Goals/Game 3.50 3.28 Goals Against/Game 2.42 3.64 Shots/Game 33.00 29.90 Face Off Win % 53.5% 49.3% Power Play % (Rank) 25.0% (6th) 17.7% (23rd) Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.8% (1st) 80.8% (13th) ES Corsi For % 54.22% 47.95% ES PDO 101.73 99.91 PIM/Game 09:18 06:56

Goaltender #1 Category Frederik Andersen Joonas Korpisalo Category Frederik Andersen Joonas Korpisalo Record 27-7-2 6-8-0 Save % .927 .887 GAA 2.12 3.82

Goaltender #2 Category Antti Raanta Elvis Merzlikins Category Antti Raanta Elvis Merzlikins Record 7-3-1 18-13-1 Save % .909 .903 GAA 2.44 3.42

Game Notes

These two teams have combined to score 23 total goals during their three games so far this season, which is absolutely just as absurd as it sounds.

Both Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen are riding point streaks as Aho has points in four straight games and Teravainen six straight.

Aho has scored 11 career goals against Columbus marking his highest total against any one team in the NHL.

With Tony DeAngelo expected to miss about a month of action and Brendan Smith out as well, the Hurricanes have recalled Jalen Chatfield. The 25-year-old defenseman has scored 11 points in 30 games with the Chicago Wolves and has appeared in 7 games so far this season with the Hurricanes.

The Canes and Jackets wrap their season series tonight making Columbus the first team in the Metro for Carolina to finish off on the schedule. The Hurricanes will still have 13 more games within their division after tonight.

Beware of Patrik Laine who has points in ten straight games and has 35 points in just 31 games played this season.

Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes have released their logo for next season as the team turns 25 (in Carolina years):

Next year will be one for the ages pic.twitter.com/bHuUo0LQrb — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2022

The team also announced their Season Ticket plans for next year. Be warned, if you enjoy the 11-game package you have lost multiple key benefits including guaranteed access to playoff games:

Next season we celebrate our 25th anniversary of #Canes hockey. Join us for a season to remember in Raleigh.



Season Ticket Info » https://t.co/JpBxH3R0O8 pic.twitter.com/pIpAszNI9y — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2022