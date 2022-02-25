 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Carolina Hurricanes vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Game Preview and Storm Advisory

The Hurricanes kick off a two-game homestand against the pesky Blue Jackets tonight in Raleigh

By Cody Hagan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Columbus Blue Jackets v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

Columbus Blue Jackets (26-23-10 vs Carolina Hurricanes (35-11-4)

2021-22 Regular Season Game 52

Friday, February 25, 2022 - 7:00 p.m. ET

PNC Arena — Raleigh, NC

Watch: Bally Sports South

Listen: 99.9 The Fan

SBN Opposition: The Cannon

Follow Canes Country on Social Media

Twitter @CanesCountry

Facebook Canes Country

Instagram @canescountrypix

The fourth and final meeting between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes will take place tonight in Raleigh as the Canes look for revenge against a team that embarrassed them at home the last time they played.

After the Hurricanes shamed the Blue Jackets on Jan. 1 by scoring seven goals in the third period and overcoming a 4-0 deficit, the Blue Jackets responded by blanking Carolina 6-0 in Raleigh on January 13th. That game featured the NHL debut of Jack LaFontaine and was no doubt the worst game Carolina has played all season.

Can Carolina extract revenge as they end the season series with the Blue Jackets? Or will Columbus even the series at 2-2 and ruin the momentum the Canes have coming off a four-point sweep of Pennsylvania?

Vital Statistics

Category Hurricanes Blue Jackets
Category Hurricanes Blue Jackets
Record 35-11-4 26-23-1
Goals/Game 3.50 3.28
Goals Against/Game 2.42 3.64
Shots/Game 33.00 29.90
Face Off Win % 53.5% 49.3%
Power Play % (Rank) 25.0% (6th) 17.7% (23rd)
Penalty Kill % (Rank) 89.8% (1st) 80.8% (13th)
ES Corsi For % 54.22% 47.95%
ES PDO 101.73 99.91
PIM/Game 09:18 06:56

Goaltender #1

Category Frederik Andersen Joonas Korpisalo
Category Frederik Andersen Joonas Korpisalo
Record 27-7-2 6-8-0
Save % .927 .887
GAA 2.12 3.82

Goaltender #2

Category Antti Raanta Elvis Merzlikins
Category Antti Raanta Elvis Merzlikins
Record 7-3-1 18-13-1
Save % .909 .903
GAA 2.44 3.42

Game Notes

  • These two teams have combined to score 23 total goals during their three games so far this season, which is absolutely just as absurd as it sounds.
  • Both Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen are riding point streaks as Aho has points in four straight games and Teravainen six straight.
  • Aho has scored 11 career goals against Columbus marking his highest total against any one team in the NHL.
  • With Tony DeAngelo expected to miss about a month of action and Brendan Smith out as well, the Hurricanes have recalled Jalen Chatfield. The 25-year-old defenseman has scored 11 points in 30 games with the Chicago Wolves and has appeared in 7 games so far this season with the Hurricanes.
  • The Canes and Jackets wrap their season series tonight making Columbus the first team in the Metro for Carolina to finish off on the schedule. The Hurricanes will still have 13 more games within their division after tonight.
  • Beware of Patrik Laine who has points in ten straight games and has 35 points in just 31 games played this season.

Storm Advisory

  • The Hurricanes have released their logo for next season as the team turns 25 (in Carolina years):
  • The team also announced their Season Ticket plans for next year. Be warned, if you enjoy the 11-game package you have lost multiple key benefits including guaranteed access to playoff games:
  • Prospect Dominik Bokk has been loaned back to the DEL as it appears his North American career is over. Bokk was acquired as part of the Justin Faulk trade. [PHR]
  • Strength and Conditioning coach Bill Burniston joins Canes Cast to discuss topics on and off the ice. [Hurricanes]
  • How Ethan Bear has turned racism and hate in to a chance to teach. [Breaking Ice]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. [Yahoo]
  • Former Predators star Pekka Rinne becomes the first player to have their jersey retired in Nashville. [ESPN]
  • Speaking of Nashville, as the team prepares to host a Stadium Series match-up against the Tampa Bay Lighting, the NHL remains concerned about the possibility of rain. [NHL]
  • What would it take for the Lightning to host an outdoor game of their own? [The Athletic $]

Loading comments...