Teravainen and Aho connect to tie franchsie record as Canes shutdown Oilers’ offense

In a game where the lamp was lit five separate times, only three goals actually counted as the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers each had goals disallowed in the 2-1 Canes win.

Teuvo Teravainen extended his point-streak to eight games as he picked up both a goal and an assist in the win and Frederik Andersen turned aside 29 shots.

Sebastian Aho and Teravainen also tied a franchise record for the most goal combinations by a single duo in franchise history, and I’d say they have a pretty good chance of breaking it in the near future.

And there it is. 171 for Aho & Teräväinen.



A special, special duo. https://t.co/GNyK48OlyC — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) February 27, 2022

It looked like it was setting up to be a pretty long night as just 57 seconds into the game, Connor McDavid collected the puck in the neutral zone, burst into the Canes zone with speed and rifled a shot through the five-hole.

It was a vintage McDavid play, but unfortunately for him, one that would not count.

Old friend, Warren Foegele, did the Hurricanes one more favor as he drifted into the zone well ahead of the puck to discount the goal after a Carolina challenge.

McDavid would then go on to miss the majority of the first period after absorbing a heavy, high-stick from Brady Skeji.

The Canes pounced on that opportunity though, against a tired and depleted Edmonton squad, and put up two beautiful goals.

Jalen Chatfield — playing in place of the injured Tony DeAngelo — lined the puck to Andrei Svechnikov who immediately put it back up to the slot where Teuvo Teravainen shot it home.

And not long after and on a similar play, this time on the power play however, it was Svechnikov to Teravainen who this time was the one to put it up into the slot where Sebastian Aho finished it off.

It seemed like it was going to be smooth sailing from there and with a 3-0 game lead early into the second period, but the Canes themselves were the victim of an offsides challenge, taking a Brett Pesce goal off the board.

From there, the momentum swung with McDavid back on the ice for the second period.

The Oilers pressed hard and wouldn’t you know it, Derek Ryan of all people sprung himself on a breakaway after blocking an Ian Cole shot and slid the puck in five-hole.

And then soon after that, the Canes’ ice crew needed to change a panel of glass during the TV timeout, but it took much longer than anticipated after the stanchion got caught in the protective netting above.

After a while, and with a little help from a Carolina Hurricanes stick, the stanchion got free and play could resume.

Edmonton and Carolina exchanged chances back and forth, but Andersen and Mike Smith stood tall and put on a solid display of goaltending.

The Oilers mounted one last push in the third with their goaltender pulled for the extra attacker, but the Canes’ defense was stalwart and held both of Edmonton’s stars off the scoresheet.

The Hurricanes will be back in action on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. as they travel to Detroit to play the Red Wings.