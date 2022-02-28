Jack Drury shines as Wolves split weekend series in Manitoba

By The Numbers Record: 30-10-4-4 (68 points; 1st in Central Division; 3rd in AHL by points percentage) Goals/Game: 3.33 Goals Against/Game: 2.58 Shots/Game: 35.08 Shots Against/Game: 25.60 Power Play % (Rank): 20.4% (12th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 85.2% (2nd) Leading Scorer (Overall): Andrew Poturalski (66) Most Goals: Stefan Noesen (28) Most Assists: Andrew Poturalski (44) Next Game: Wednesday, March 2 vs. Texas (stats as of February 27, 2022)

Game 47: Wolves 5, Moose 1

Jack Drury and Josh Leivo each recorded two goals to help propel the Wolves to a win over the Manitoba Moose this weekend. This was the Wolves first win in Manitoba this season and their second win overall against the team.

Drury’s performance in particular comes during a strong run of play for the first-year AHL player. Including the subsequent night’s performance against Manitoba, Drury ended the weekend with points in eight straight games, and nine of his last ten. This comes on the heels of a season-long five-game points drought. He now sits in fourth place in overall points on the team.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky has spoken after previous games about what Drury brings as a player. “Really mature game for a rookie. I know he played over in Europe last year, but he’s very mature game, plays a 200 foot game, he’s a pro mentality,” he said recently. “He knows the game really well, high hockey IQ. He’s ready to play in the NHL, he’s just got to get his chance. He’s gonna have a long career. He’s just a smart player, he’s a winner and I can’t say enough good things.”

Scoring: Josh Leivo, 2 G; Jack Drury, 2 G; Cavan Fitzgerald, 1 G; Max Lajoie, 2 A; Andrew Poturalski, 2 A; David Gust, 2 A; Josh Jacobs, 2 A; David Cotton, 1 A

In net: Alex Lyon, saved 25 of 26, 0.962 Sv%

Game 48: Wolves 3, Moose 4 (SO)

The Wolves shot out to an early lead in this one, chasing Moose goaltender Philippe Desrosiers after just 10:49 of play, where he surrendered three goals on five shots. A dominant second period from the Moose changed the complexion of the game, however. They scored twice on 17 shots as the Wolves let the home team get back into the game, a frequent frustration of Ryan Warsofsky’s.

With both goaltenders shutting things down in the third period, the game headed to overtime, where the Wolves thought they’d won thanks to a Josh Leivo goal just 38 seconds into the extra frame. But, well, what even is goalie interference? We just don’t know.

Upon review, the goal was reversed as Andrew Poturalski interfered with Moose goaltender Arvid Holm’s ability to play the puck. Never mind that Moose defenseman Ville Heinola was the one to give Poturalski the push into the net, of course.

With the call reversed, play continued through the remainder of a scoreless overtime, and onto the shootout. Poturalski scored for the Wolves in the shootout, but Manitoba scored twice, giving them the win.

Your shootout winner and our entry for stone cold celly of the year #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/kVftmFyGcb — Manitoba Moose (@ManitobaMoose) February 27, 2022

The Moose outshot the Wolves 35 to 29, making this the second consecutive game where the Wolves found themselves outshot. This is the first time this season where the Wolves have been outshot in consecutive games and just the seventh time overall. The Moose have outshot the Wolves in four of their six meetings this season.

Scoring: CJ Smith, 1 G, 1 A; Max Letunov, 1 G; Josh Jacobs, 1 G; David Cotton, 1 A; Max Lajoie, 1 A; Jack Drury, 1 A; David Gust, 1 A; Jesper Sellgren, 1 A

In net: Jack LaFontaine, saved 31 of 34, 0.912 sv%